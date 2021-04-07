The growing hockey program gives the community an opportunity to reassess recreation needs





BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – Youth hockey in Bismarck attracts about 1,000 children, and the high school’s hockey program has about 200 players. There are four sheets of indoor ice to share between hockey players, figure skaters and the rest of the community. Our rinks are very busy, the busiest time is during the high school season because all of our teams are busy at the time, said Randy Bina, director of Bismarck Parks and Recreation. Bina added that there were people skating at 6am, which may not be the best situation, but these facilities are very expensive, and I say it’s very common. Legacy High School is looking for a hockey program that can make finding Ice Age more difficult. But coaches of the existing high school teams think it will work. Hockey people as a whole like to see the sport’s growth, which is why I think anyone can deal with the growing pains, said Century High School Hockey Head Coach Troy Olson. Currently, Legacy students play hockey for other high schools and coaches hope that new teams will be added with minimal impact on their current teams. Kids love to play for their own school, and the grades are coming up in that district, and I think when the time is right and the grades are sustainable, they should have a team just because it creates more opportunities for players, added Olson. to it. Coaches said growth is a good thing, but another layer of ice would be nice. [Coaches and kids] wants to be part of programs with high numbers and availability to skate and do those things, said Wesley Carr, head coach of hockey at Bismarck’s high school. Officials will re-indicate when to add the Legacy hockey team at the next Bismarck Public School Board meeting on April 12. Last year, a Bismarck Parks and Recreation facility with an extra ice pack was turned down by voters. Now there is a survey of Bismarck’s recreation needs for the public. Call the Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department at 701-222-6455 for information on how to participate in the survey. Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

