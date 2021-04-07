Here are five of the best places to eat outside in Lancashire





NEXT WEEK: Lancashire recommends … Hair salons. Any suggestions? Email [email protected] Undefined: Read More The Moorbrook, North Road, Preston This popular pub on the edge of the city center has long been open for dining. So there is little doubt that they are ready to reopen. The Moorbrook is home to authentic wood-fired pizza – often with a quirky twist. They also offer Preston’s largest selection of draft and cask ales. And if so inclined – table tennis! Visit www.themoorbrook.co.uk/ for more details. The Bull Hotel, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde After a huge investment, the doors of the beer garden will be thrown wide open on April 12th. The outside menu is extensive, including their foot-long specials. Early booking is recommended. Visit https://www.greatukpubs.co.uk/bullhotelpoulton-le-fylde The Hunters, Hennel Lane, Walton Park, Preston Monday, April 12 at noon, The Hunters beer garden gates are open. They do not take bookings, they only work on a first come basis. Target opening times are Monday to Saturday from 12:00 to 21:00 for the bar; and 12:00 – 20:00 for the kitchen. On Sundays, the hours are from 12 noon to 8 pm for the bar; and noon – 7pm for food. On the al fresco menu of The Hunters you will find all the typical pub meals, with some nice extras such as the Comfort Corner. A children’s menu is also available. Check out their daily Facebook posts to confirm opening times or give them a call. Visit www.hunters-Preston.co.uk for more information and to view the menu. The Venue, North Promenade, Thornton-Cleveleys The Venue is an independently managed and operated bar, restaurant and functional suite complex on the Fylde seafront in Thornton-Cleveleys. They offer a great selection of dishes on their menu – with a terrace menu and one with main dishes too. And of course there is a choice of children’s meals. The Venue are holders of a Taste of Lancashire – Highest Quality Assured Award. This is awarded for the use of local products. For more information on this large beachfront complex with La Mezzaluna restaurant, visit https://www.thevenuecleveleys.co.uk/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos