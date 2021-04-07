The ’21 Draft: Offensive linemen

JACKSONVILLE This may not be excellent years for offensive linemen.

That’s the opinion of some analysts when it comes to the 2021 NFL Draft. But it is certainly a good year and the ’21 line has some intriguing characteristics.

One of them is depth. And another is versatility.

“That’s the only underestimated part of this line of attack design, in both the innermost position and the left and right tackle,” said Mel Kiper Jr., former analyst at ESPN NFL Draft.

The top lineman of the ’21 draft, as is the case with many checkers, is a left tackle. For many analysts, that’s Penei Sewell of Oregon who didn’t compete in the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but who still remains a consensus Top 5-to-15 selection.

Other tackles projected into the Top 20: Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw, Southern California’s Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater. While Sewell is considered a left tackle of the NFL, many analysts believe that Darrisaw can tackle or guard right or left with Slater and Vera-Tucker projected to tackle or guard.

“There are a lot of guys out there who are left tackles who can eventually become right tackles or guards,” Kiper said. “There are a lot of guys who may have played that spot, but who may not end up in that position once they are in the NFL.”

Alex Leatherwood of Alabama and Bitches Jenkins of Oklahoma State projected first or second round selections are also projected as both left and right tackles.

“There are a lot of talented offensive tackles, a lot of guys who can play left or right but who can play other positions,” said Bucky Brooks, analyst for NFL Media and Jaguars Media. “I think that’s good. It speaks of versatility. It gives the offensive line coach the opportunity to put the best five on the field, figure out where to play and then we go.”

While NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said the class lacks the usual number of frontline linemen, he called the first five offensive tackles “really good players.” Kiper said the attacking tackle position has “tremendous depth.”

“The top executives are polished, they’re big and they get people off the ball,” said NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks. “Because they are physical at the point of attack, you can play them in almost any attack. That’s the thing that strikes me: a lot of these guys are not schedule specific. They can play in any schedule and have success. “

This is an intriguing position for the Jaguars embarking on this design. Head Coach Urban Meyer and the team’s decision makers love the position on the line, and the team wants to start an experienced core of returners. will enter its third season, starting next season together. But it makes sense to draft an attacking lineman early, as Robinson is on a one-year contract as a franchise tag player and Cann is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Analysts think there could be multiple front line men available on # 25 or maybe # 33. That makes offensive lineman an area to watch late on day 1 or early on day 2.

PROJECTED FIRST ROUND OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Penei Sewell, Oregon; Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech; Rashawn Slater, Northwest; Alijah Vera-Tucker, Southern California; Bitches Jenkins, Oklahoma State; Jalen Mayfield, Michigan; Alex Leatherwood, Alabama.

BROOKS BREAKS THE CLASS

The ’21 design features an impressive collection of offensive linemen, especially in tackle. The classroom bookends are “plug-and-play” types with the combination of size, length and dexterity to neutralize edge pass rushes while creating space in the running game. Sewell, Slater, Vera-Tucker and Darrisaw are the crown jewels of the class, but scouts also see Jenkins and Mayfield as impact players. Landon Dickerson in Alabama, Creed Humphrey in Oklahoma and Wyatt Davis in Ohio are the cream of the crop as interior blockers, with Tennessee’s Leatherwood and Trey Smith also worth including.

James Hudson, Cincinnati. The former Michigan transfer has all the tools to develop into an elite player in that position. His balance, body control and agility allow him to dance with athletic pass rushers on the edges. He combines his impressive agility with the required strength and power to keep bull riders trying to perform power maneuvers at the point of attack in a stalemate. Hudson’s combination of skills has yet to be refined, but his natural ability gives him the chance to become a blue chip player.

Penei Sewell, Oregon. Sewell has the potential to be a great dancer with light feet and explosive power, and he demonstrates the unique ability to take defenders off the ball with his raw power, while also demonstrating the agility and athleticism to use finesse when needed. . The 20-year-old prospect’s combination of size, talent, and skill is rare, but it’s one reason scouts rave about Sewell’s benefits as an edge blocker.

POSITION ARRANGEMENT: 3 of 10

OPPORTUNITIES JAGUARS TAKE AN ATTACKING LINEMAN IN ROUND 1

Cam Robinson, left tackle; Andrew Norwell, left guard; Brandon Linder, center; AJ Cann, Judge Guard; Jawaan Taylor, right tackle; Tyler Shatley, security guard / center; Will Richardson Jr., tackle; Ben Bartch, security guard; KC McDermott, center / guard; Austen Pleasants, tackle; Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms. Derwin Gray, to address; Garrett McGhin, take it on.