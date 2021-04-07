Sports
The ’21 Draft: Offensive linemen
JACKSONVILLE This may not be excellent years for offensive linemen.
That’s the opinion of some analysts when it comes to the 2021 NFL Draft. But it is certainly a good year and the ’21 line has some intriguing characteristics.
One of them is depth. And another is versatility.
“That’s the only underestimated part of this line of attack design, in both the innermost position and the left and right tackle,” said Mel Kiper Jr., former analyst at ESPN NFL Draft.
The top lineman of the ’21 draft, as is the case with many checkers, is a left tackle. For many analysts, that’s Penei Sewell of Oregon who didn’t compete in the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but who still remains a consensus Top 5-to-15 selection.
Other tackles projected into the Top 20: Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw, Southern California’s Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater. While Sewell is considered a left tackle of the NFL, many analysts believe that Darrisaw can tackle or guard right or left with Slater and Vera-Tucker projected to tackle or guard.
“There are a lot of guys out there who are left tackles who can eventually become right tackles or guards,” Kiper said. “There are a lot of guys who may have played that spot, but who may not end up in that position once they are in the NFL.”
Alex Leatherwood of Alabama and Bitches Jenkins of Oklahoma State projected first or second round selections are also projected as both left and right tackles.
“There are a lot of talented offensive tackles, a lot of guys who can play left or right but who can play other positions,” said Bucky Brooks, analyst for NFL Media and Jaguars Media. “I think that’s good. It speaks of versatility. It gives the offensive line coach the opportunity to put the best five on the field, figure out where to play and then we go.”
While NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said the class lacks the usual number of frontline linemen, he called the first five offensive tackles “really good players.” Kiper said the attacking tackle position has “tremendous depth.”
“The top executives are polished, they’re big and they get people off the ball,” said NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks. “Because they are physical at the point of attack, you can play them in almost any attack. That’s the thing that strikes me: a lot of these guys are not schedule specific. They can play in any schedule and have success. “
This is an intriguing position for the Jaguars embarking on this design. Head Coach Urban Meyer and the team’s decision makers love the position on the line, and the team wants to start an experienced core of returners. will enter its third season, starting next season together. But it makes sense to draft an attacking lineman early, as Robinson is on a one-year contract as a franchise tag player and Cann is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Analysts think there could be multiple front line men available on # 25 or maybe # 33. That makes offensive lineman an area to watch late on day 1 or early on day 2.
PROJECTED FIRST ROUND OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Penei Sewell, Oregon; Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech; Rashawn Slater, Northwest; Alijah Vera-Tucker, Southern California; Bitches Jenkins, Oklahoma State; Jalen Mayfield, Michigan; Alex Leatherwood, Alabama.
BROOKS BREAKS THE CLASS
The ’21 design features an impressive collection of offensive linemen, especially in tackle. The classroom bookends are “plug-and-play” types with the combination of size, length and dexterity to neutralize edge pass rushes while creating space in the running game. Sewell, Slater, Vera-Tucker and Darrisaw are the crown jewels of the class, but scouts also see Jenkins and Mayfield as impact players. Landon Dickerson in Alabama, Creed Humphrey in Oklahoma and Wyatt Davis in Ohio are the cream of the crop as interior blockers, with Tennessee’s Leatherwood and Trey Smith also worth including.
James Hudson, Cincinnati. The former Michigan transfer has all the tools to develop into an elite player in that position. His balance, body control and agility allow him to dance with athletic pass rushers on the edges. He combines his impressive agility with the required strength and power to keep bull riders trying to perform power maneuvers at the point of attack in a stalemate. Hudson’s combination of skills has yet to be refined, but his natural ability gives him the chance to become a blue chip player.
Penei Sewell, Oregon. Sewell has the potential to be a great dancer with light feet and explosive power, and he demonstrates the unique ability to take defenders off the ball with his raw power, while also demonstrating the agility and athleticism to use finesse when needed. . The 20-year-old prospect’s combination of size, talent, and skill is rare, but it’s one reason scouts rave about Sewell’s benefits as an edge blocker.
POSITION ARRANGEMENT: 3 of 10
OPPORTUNITIES JAGUARS TAKE AN ATTACKING LINEMAN IN ROUND 1
Cam Robinson, left tackle; Andrew Norwell, left guard; Brandon Linder, center; AJ Cann, Judge Guard; Jawaan Taylor, right tackle; Tyler Shatley, security guard / center; Will Richardson Jr., tackle; Ben Bartch, security guard; KC McDermott, center / guard; Austen Pleasants, tackle; Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms. Derwin Gray, to address; Garrett McGhin, take it on.
ESPN analyst Todd McShay: “The attacking tackle class is pretty strong. This tackle class is pretty deep. I’m not saying they will be the best in the league, but they [Sewell, Slater and Vera-Tucker] are all plug-and-play starters right away. And I think they are going to be really good pros. They are probably three of the safest picks in the first round. These guys are ready to play in the NFL. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]