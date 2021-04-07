Canada’s Global T20 cricket tournament has shifted to Malaysia due to a pandemic

The Canadian Press

Woods was driving nearly 90 miles an hour when he crashed an SUV near LA

LOS ANGELES Tiger Woods was driving nearly 90 mph twice the stated speed limit on a downhill stretch of road when he lost control of an SUV outside Los Angeles and crashed into a wreck, seriously injuring the golf superstar, authorities said Wednesday. Sheriff Alex Villanueva blamed the February 23 crash solely on overspeed and Woods losing control behind the wheel. The athlete will not receive any mention for his third high-profile collision in 11 years. The main causal factor for this road accident was driving at a speed unsafe for road conditions and the inability to take the curve of the roadway, the sheriff said at a news conference. Woods drove 84 to 87 mph (135 to 140 kph) in an area with a speed limit of 45 mph (72 kph), Villanueva said. The stretch of road is known for wrecks and drivers who often reach high speeds. Due to the steepness of the roadway, a truck escape lane is available just past the spot where Woods crashed. Sheriff’s captain James Powers, who oversees the sheriff’s station closest to the crash site, said there was no evidence the golfer attempted to brake and investigators believe Woods accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of on the brake pedal. He was wearing a seat belt at the time and the SUV’s airbags were deployed. Sheriff officials said Woods had told deputies that he had not taken any medication or drank alcohol before the crash. Those questions were asked and answered, Powers said. Detectives weren’t looking for a warrant for blood samples, which could have been screened for drugs or alcohol, or his cell phone. Authorities said there was no evidence of a restriction or distracted driving, so they had no probable reason to get an arrest warrant. Investigators searched the SUV’s data recorder, also known as a black box, which revealed the vehicle’s speed. No traffic figures were issued. The sheriff said Woods had authorized authorities to reveal details of the crash. On Twitter, Woods thanked the people who called 911, as well as the first responders who took him out of the wreckage and taken to the hospital. I will continue to focus on my recovery and my family, and I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I have received during this very difficult time, Woods wrote in a statement posted after the press conference. Documents show that Woods told delegates that he did not know how the crash happened and that he did not remember driving. At the time of the wreckage, Woods was recovering from a fifth back surgery, which took place two months earlier. Originally from the Los Angeles area, Woods was back home to host his PGA tournament, the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club, when the crash happened. He was driving an SUV loaned to him through the tournament when he hit an elevated median in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside of Los Angeles. The SUV crossed two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree at 120 km / h. The athlete is recovering in Florida from multiple surgeries, including a lengthy procedure for crushed tibia and fibula bones in his right lower leg at multiple locations. They were stabilized with a rod in his shin. Additional injuries to the bones in his foot and ankle required screws and pins. Woods, 45, has never been without a game for a whole year, dating back to his first PGA Tour event as a 16-year-old in high school. He had hoped to play in the Masters tournament this year, which starts on Thursday. Rory McIlroy, a four-time major golf champion who lives near Woods, Florida, said he visited him on March 21. He spent a few hours with him which was nice. It was good to see him, McIlroy said from the Masters on Tuesday. It was good to see him in a decent mood. If you hear about these things and you look at the car and you see the crash, you think he will be in a hospital bed for six months. But he actually did better than that. In the weeks after the crash, the sheriff called it purely an accident and said there was no evidence of a restriction. Villanueva was criticized for calling the crash an accident before the investigation was completed and on Wednesday opposed allegations of special treatment for the golf star. That is absolutely not true, he said. This is the third time Woods has been involved in a vehicle investigation. The most infamous example was when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree early in the morning after Thanksgiving in 2009. That crash was the start of shocking revelations that he had cheated on his wife with multiple women. He was cited for careless driving and fined $ 164. Woods also lost major corporate sponsorship, attended a Mississippi rehab clinic and did not return to golf for five months. In May 2017, Florida police found him sleeping behind the wheel of a car awkwardly parked on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and later said he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medications for his back pain. Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and went to a clinic to get help with prescription medications and a sleep disorder. ___ Associated Press Golf writer Doug Ferguson in Augusta, Georgia, contributed to this report. Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press