For soccer in Utah, wide receivers may be a question mark, but tight ends are not

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah tight end Brant Kuithe, 80, runs for the Utes, in Alamo Bowl football action, between the Utes and Texas Longhorns, in San Antonio, Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Whoever ends up as the starting quarterback at the University of Utah, be it Charlie Brewer, Cameron Rising or JaQuinden Jackson, there is now a question of who will throw that person to this fall.

The Utes are thin on a wide receiver, an issue Whittingham has addressed several times over the past two months in the wake of the Bryan Thompson and Samson Nacua transfers. Whittingham has made it clear that he will visit the NCAA Transfer Portal in the time between the end of spring practice and the start of fall camp, so for now a wide receiver is a major question mark for the program.

As for the pass-catching options, that’s the bad news. The good news, however, is twofold. First, Utah likes to take advantage of the tight end position. Second, there are no questions about tight ends in Utah like there are about wide receivers.

Two-time All-Pac-12 tight end Brant Kuithe is back as a junior. Another seasoned pass catcher option returns in junior Cole Fotheringham, and yet there is a third legitimate option in junior Dalton Kincaid, an FCS All-American as a sophomore in 2019 at the University of San Diego.

We have playmakers, Kuithe said in a Zoom call to reporters this week. Dalton is doing well this spring and I think next year will be a different story. Last year he wasn’t involved much, and getting just five games made the game a bit erratic. When I get a full set of games I think the tight end group is going to be really solid.

Whether Kincaid will be a legitimate playmaker at this level remains to be seen, but there’s no question that Kuithe has been for Utah during his first three seasons.

As a junior during the COVID-influenced 2020 season of five games, Kuithe led Utah in receptions (25) and finished second in receiving yards (236), but had no touchdown catch after bringing in six in his breakthrough All -Pac -12 season in 2019.

For his career, Kuithe has 79 catches for 1,065 yards and seven touchdowns in 33 career games. Regardless, the Katy, Texas native is a big part of Utah’s onslaught, and that doesn’t seem to change in 2021 with what is expected to be a full 12-game regular season.

He’s an extremely talented young man, he’s more of a hybrid than a tight ending, said Whittingham, who noted that Kuithe didn’t get much exercise this spring while dealing with a minor ailment, which isn’t expected to be a problem for fall camp . He doesn’t have the prototypical tight gauge, he’s more of an h-back, and actually played running in high school, so that was his background when he joined the program.

Extremely talented, catches the ball exceptionally well, runs great routes, elusive in the open field as you’ve seen many times over the years, and he’s a great weapon for us.

It should be noted that Kuithe considered participating in the NFL Draft, but like teammates Devin Lloyd and Nick Ford, opted for a different season of college football. Kuithe reiterated the same feelings Lloyd did on Tuesday when asked about his decision to return.

Playing a five-game season in 2020 left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, but the fact that the Utes failed to break through and win a Pac-12 championship has weighed heavily on the players too .

Kuithe, Lloyd and Ford all contributed, if not starters, from Utah teams that won the Pac-12 South and progressed to the Pac-12 Championship game in both 2018 and 2019.

I had a decent season, but I sat there thinking about winning three games (in 2020), or how many there are, that doesn’t really matter, Kuithe said. We have not won a Pac-12 Championship. We’ve been there, but we haven’t succeeded. We came here to win that.