Caetlin Beavor didn’t have the healthiest relationship with exercise before arriving at FGCU as a freshman in the fall of 2019.

The third child of four in a Jacksonville fitness family, Beavor loved the arts but didn’t exercise. But she knew it was important.

So the sophomore walked into Howard Hall to learn about FGCU’s Prevention and Wellness services and, to her surprise, eventually got away with more than just a taste for exercise.

Thanks to a global health initiative in which FGCU already has the framework to be a national leader, Beavor was also given a key piece for lifelong physical and mental well-being.

I said, I really want to get into fitness. But I don’t know how, said Beavor, still impressed by the change in her comfort with fitness thanks to the relatively new program, known simply as Exercise is medicine (EIM). When I was younger it was like I’d rather die (than exercise).

Now, on days when I’m not doing anything active, or when I go a few days without exercising, I guess, Dang. I really have to go to the gym. I love it.

Exercise is Medicine, which was jointly launched in 2007 by the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Medical Association, has the simple but extensive task of trying to counter so much modern pressure on a sedentary lifestyle.

It cites data showing that nearly half of all American adults do not engage in the recommended 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week.

Given the benefits of exercise for a variety of health conditions, the goal is to place assessment and promotion of physical activity alongside routine health markers such as blood pressure, heart rate, and others as standard in medical care.

With the cycles that were in our lives, I think many of us forget how well and healthy and rested and active feel, said FGCU assistant professor Patricia Bauer, who advises the EIM program through Marieb College of Health & Human ServicesThere has been some sort of shift away from active jobs, active lives, active hobbies and shifting ourselves to many things that come to us. We are now in a place where our health biomarkers don’t look very good.

The university component of the initiative, known as Exercise is Medicine On Campus (EIM-OC), focuses those same efforts on all elements of the university population. While that includes the faculty and staff, the largest target audience is middle-aged students, with research showing that they experience a decrease in physical activity upon leaving high school.

A 2018 study by the American College Health Association found that an even higher percentage of college students fail the recommended 150 minutes of moderate to intense weekly activity (about 54 percent) than all American adults (46 percent).

High school life is quite regulated and structured, Bauer said, noting greater independence and often requires in college as well. That well-being can be left out. The habits and support they can receive during this transition time in their lives are central.

FGCU became a silver-level, or middle three-level, EIM-OC program in 2015, meaning it had more than just a program and events, but also collaborated across campus departments. However, since 2019, FGCU has been operating at the highest gold level thanks to the all-important addition of physical activity as a vital sign in electronic health records.

That addition, consistent with the broadest goals of EIM, was driven by Student Health Services and underscores the critical, campus-wide support FGCU has for the program and the all-important references it can make to students.

FGCU was one of 73 schools across the country to be awarded gold status out of 153 to apply in 2020. There are more than 280 EIM-OC schools, including about 20 international.

Exercise is medicine really adds to the holistic approach and wellness culture we have here, said Bauer, who noted that FGCUs have varied indoor and outdoor rewards. It’s all here.

Where FGCU is increasingly distinguishing itself is converting the message that exercise is medicine into potentially lasting action among students.

For the past two years, Katie Edwards and Rachel Gastaldo, Majors Katie Edwards and Rachel Gastaldo, a senior exercise science from FGCU, have overseen the development and careful sharpening of a student-to-student mentoring element called Exercise is Medicine, Eagles in Motion .

By pairing mentors who have undergone training and interviewed mentees with similar interests, FGCU addresses the all too common pattern it saw in students entering and exiting the program.

In the program, in which mentors receive service learning hours, a pilot study was included this spring into the impact of mentors on self-efficacy among program participants.

It’s all about the mentee, Edwards said, pointing to activities from table tennis to campus walks that focus on training goals while promoting comfort, confidence and even friendships. (College) is a time of change. Why not make a positive change out of it?

While the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the scope of the programs, there are 14 mentors working with 10 mentees. This spring, the program leaders believe they have used the ingredients to expand to a much larger university population.

Participants are already showing significant improvements in mood, confidence and weight loss this spring, even without a program targeting the latter as a primary goal.

We know we need to add that student-to-student conversation and promotion, Bauer said. I think we were now ready to really roll it out.

For Beavor, like many others, most of the previous bids during the practice were intimidating, unproductive, and frustrating experiences. But the digital media design major made a rapid transformation into a fitness aficionado this spring with the help of mentor Ashley Krieger, a sophomore philosophy major who has taught yoga on campus.

We clicked immediately, Beavor said. We trained twice a week and sometimes we went out and about. It was like, okay, we were friends.

Now the 20-year-old who jokes that she could once barely lift a 20-pound bar is encouraging her roommates and other students to make initial contact with the EIM program.

A workout can be anything, she said. You can go into a cycle that’s intense and scary, or just walk on the treadmill and talk a little. It’s totally up to you.

The mentors they choose are really great people. They have a lot of knowledge and really want to help people. It’s really fun.

I think everyone benefits. It’s a good way to get into the gym, take care of yourself mentally and physically, meet new people. It includes everything. It is awesome.

