George Springer of Blue Jays is now dealing with quad issues





ARLINGTON, Texas – George Springer is now dealing with another problem while waiting for his debut with the Toronto Blue Jays after starting the season on the injured list due to an overused left oblique muscle. Springer was on track to play for the Blue Jays in their first home game on Thursday, but he felt tight in his right quad as he reached base. Manager Charlie Montoyo said before Wednesday’s final episode in Texas that Springer stormed the bases after live batting practice before Tuesday’s game. Montoyo said there were no problems with the tilt. Springer, the 2017 World Series MVP with Houston, signed a $ 150 million six-year deal during the off-season. Montoyo said the Blue Jays were still gathering information about Springer’s quad and were waiting for the results of an MRI. He was not aware of the seriousness of the additional soft tissue problem. “Everyone’s worried because those injuries, you just never know where they are,” Montoyo said. “It’s hard because you have to be careful, just like with the tilt. Because if you pull it worse, you’re really out for a long time. So that’s the only thing about those injuries for everyone, you have to be careful to be patient to be. “ Springer opened the season on the injured list after not playing exhibition games after March 21. The outfielder was initially scratched out of a March 9 game due to tightness in his abs. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the 31-year-old expressed excitement at the opportunity to play Thursday, when the Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Angels at their spring training home in Dunedin, Florida. Montoyo described Springer on Wednesday as “a little disappointed”. The manager said Springer stopped running when he felt the tightness, and when it didn’t go away later, he realized it was more than a cramp and had an MRI.

