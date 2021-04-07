NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes try to take advantage of victory in shootout

The Odessa Jackalopes’ luck in shootouts eventually turned in their favor after Saturday’s 2-1 win against Wichita Falls in the North American Hockey League action at Ector County Coliseum.

It was only the second time this season that the Jackalopes had won one match in a gunfight, while the other also came up against the Warriors in the opening match of the season on October 24, 2020.

After that, Odessa got on the wrong side of a shootout three times:

>> a 3-2 loss to Lone Star on March 12th.

>> a 4-3 defeat to New Mexico on February 6.

>> a 2-1 setback for Amarillo on January 22.

After Saturday’s result, which broke the Jackalopes in the two-game series over the weekend, head coach Jason Fortier and his players were able to breathe more easily.

To finally win a one-goal match felt pretty good, Fortier said. Every time you get to a firefight, all logic disappears out the window.

You rely on the goalkeeper and whatever player you shoot. When they score, you’re pretty ecstatic and it’s an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Despite falling short a few times this season, Fortier knows there is a lot of excitement in shootouts.

Even on the wrong side, I still enjoy that concept, Fortier said. You may be played out, but you will have a chance to win. It’s 50-50 and it’s pretty exciting.

The Jackalopes are now at 10-28-2-3 with 25 points in the NAHL South Division standings. Wichita Falls (12-22-1-5) remains securely in playoff position in fourth place with 50 points, 20 for fifth in New Mexico.

>> BETTER FRIDAY ?: The series with Wichita Falls started low for the Jackalopes, losing 5-0 to the Warriors last Friday.

However, despite the skewed result, Fortier said there were still many positives from Friday’s game.

I think we might have played better on Friday, Fortier said. Friday we had a better game. We just haven’t had many breaks during a phenomenal first period.

In the first period on Friday, Odessa defeated Wichita Falls 12-7.

However, a few unfortunate plays saw the Jackalopes stare at a 3-0 deficit in just seven minutes and the Warriors didn’t want to look back.

But with the amount of opportunities Odessa had during the opening period, it could have been a different story.

We could have scored four or five goals, Fortier said. It was just one of those times when I was proud of the boys.

After that we had some bad luck and bad goals. Once we were down 3-0 it was pretty daunting.

Wichita Falls finished better than Odessa on Friday 35-22.

Saturday’s game saw the Warriors overshoot the Jackalopes 32-13, but Wichita Falls only had a goal from Owen Baumgartner on the second period power play (tying run after Odessas Liam OHare’s goal in the first period) to show for it.

Jackalopes goalkeeper Noah Rupprecht would finish with 31 saves and did not concede a single goal from the Warriors during the shootout.

The boys played pretty hard, Fortier said. We had some good moments, but were not consistent enough.

Our goalkeeper was phenomenal. That was the main reason we were able to get that victory and shut it down.

>> GOALIE STRENGTH: The NAHL South Division is well represented when it comes to the best goalkeepers in the league.

Five goalkeepers are currently in the top 10 this season.

Those include Shreveports Cole Hudson (third), Lone Stars Graham Burke (sixth), Cal Sandquist’s Amarillos duo (seventh) along with Andrew Takacs (ninth) and Wichita Falls Owen Bartoszkiewicz (eighth).

Bartoszkiewicz has set a 16-8-1-3 record this season, scoring 818 saves, allowing 67 goals and a .918 serve percentage. His goal-versus-average is 2.37.

>> END IN SIGHT: The Jackalopes are in the last part of the season with only seven games left on the calendar.

While they may be out of a playoff spot, Fortier says they are hopeful of passing New Mexico in the standings as Odessa is five points behind the Ice Wolves (13-26-2-2, 30 points).

The Jackalopes travel to first place Shreveport for the last time this season.

The Mudbugs have already secured a place in the play-offs and are 29-7-2-3 with 63 points.

Both Friday and Saturday competition times are scheduled for a starting time of 7:11 PM at the Georges Pond Hirsch Coliseum.

We were basically running a marathon, and the banners were ripped off 10 about runners in front of us, Fortier said. We have yet to find a way to keep our motivation and our feet moving. We have a goal to capture New Mexico.

However, the Jackalopes are also looking to next year.

Boys compete for opportunities to be scouted, Fortier said. Our goal as coaches is to create a foundation they can believe in and feel has a chance of success and I think we did.

Now it is finished what we started. It may not have turned out as planned, but there are a lot of positives to build on.