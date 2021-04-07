Sports
Kelston Boys’ High School mourns the loss of a beloved teacher after a lockdown accident
Kelston Boys’ High School students pay tribute to the beloved teacher. Video / Kelston Boys’ High School
An Auckland school mourns the loss of a beloved teacher who is believed to be a father figure to its students who died in a freak accident during lockdown.
Chris Daly of Kelston Boys’ High School was hospitalized on his first wedding anniversary last month after falling at home.
His wife Sarah, who was in Australia at the time of his accident, rushed to get a spot at the MIQ in New Zealand after learning of the accident. She found herself in managed isolation while Daly fought for his life in the hospital.
The 50-year-old died in Auckland hospital on March 16, and since his death, stories have emerged of his generosity and dedication as a teacher.
Former student Okusitino Paseka can still remember the day he stood at roll call with broken, taped shoes. Daly saw his broken shoes and gave him $ 40 to buy a new pair.
“There is no such word where I can describe his generosity,” said Okusitino.
“He walked past me and said, ‘Oh, your shoes are torn and you have tape on them.’ He took $ 40 from his wallet and gave it to me.
‘He didn’t want anyone to know. He didn’t want anything in return. ‘
Daly could be some kind of paradox; provocative yet gentle, irreverent but extremely loyal.
To sister Alison Redfern Daly, he was a “loving villain”.
“He was an exceptional man, a very engaging, humorous person who ran the room, with charisma and charisma. We are devastated to lose him at the age of 50.”
Alison and Daly grew up in Kelston while summer vacation was spent on the family’s Great Barrier Island bach.
Daly was intelligent and passionate about cricket, acoustic guitar and animals in particular, he was “crazy” about cats.
Albert Einstein was his hero.
He eventually moved to Perth and studied physics at Curtin University.
He married later in life, but had met his future wife, Sarah, in his twenties.
After 15 years in Australia, Daly returned to Auckland and completed a Masters degree.
He got a job interview at Kelston Boys’ High and everything changed. That classroom was his life. ‘
Daly ran the school’s table tennis club and if the boys won a game he would yell at them McDonald’s.
He was a good player, but there was one person who could beat him his 79-year-old mother.
‘He was so competitive. Mother would beat him. He would scream and go to the scoreboard and demand a rematch. He was quite a bad loser. ‘
Daly had said he felt he was not doing enough as a teacher.
“We have realized that he did more than enough, he was not your average teacher, he was an exceptional teacher.
“Some boys said he was the glue that held the school together. Other boys said he was a father figure. He had such a good teaching style. He could summarize a subject like physics and make it a relevant context for it. them that they could understand.
When they needed a bus ticket, when they needed lunch, Daly would always put his hand in his pocket and help them. He looked at the whole child, not just their study results. ‘
Department Head Sharif Member was involved in recruiting Daly and saw him give a trial lesson.
‘He was just a nice guy. He quickly forged relationships in that one lesson he learned. That drew us to him.
“As for the seriousness of the teaching, he was the one I could go to to see the brighter side of the day. [He was] joking all the time. “
Principal Adeline Blair said it was an honor to have Daly teach at the school.
“He was a teacher who was very much loved by all the students. He gave a lot of himself. It embodies him as a person in terms of his willingness to give everything.”
Daly had an educational philosophy: “Every boy is a block of stone,” he had told Alison. Some will crumble, others will shatter when you least expect it. They all deserve a chance to excel. I love them all. ‘
The physics teacher thought he might never get married, but three years ago he reconnected with Sarah.
Daly was delighted. He just kept smiling, ”Alison said.
He loved being home, especially when Sarah was at home, Alison said during her eulogy at his funeral.
“Their love was deep. Chris would text me, ‘Sarah just did her hair and she doesn’t like it, please tell her it’s beautiful’.”
Daly was buried in the family’s trangawaewae, Great Barrier Island, next to his beloved Nana Betty Daly and other whnau in the Gooseberry Flat Cemetery.
The students made badges for Daly’s family and wore them at his funeral.
The badge had a picture of Daly and the words, “Your wings were ready, but my heart wasn’t.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
