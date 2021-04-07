Ladies golf wins LSU Tiger Golf Classic

Baton Rouge, La. The No. 4 LSU women’s golf team won the LSU Tiger Golf Classic on Wednesday with a score of 54 holes out of 12 under 852 at the University Club Golf Course.

Sophomore, Ingrid Lindblad earned her second consecutive college tournament title of the season and her fourth crown of her collegiate career. Lindblad finished the tournament 5th under par 211.

“We started the week and said we’ve played this course 100 times and we know what a good score is,” said head coach. Garrett Runion “It was solid and fast. Our goal was to get out on the 36-hole day (Tuesday) and do better in the second round than in the first. I knew many teams here would get tired with the race. wind picks up and plays so hard and fast Just being a long day with 36 holes playing If we could finish strong and do the first round and really pick it up in the second round we could gain a lot of ground and us a little pillow going into the final round and that’s what happened in the end. “

After shooting a 1-over-par 289 in the opening round on Tuesday, the Tigers came back with an impressive 10-under 278 in the team format of play 5, count 4. LSU followed that up on Wednesday with an equally solid 3-under 285 when the wind started to pick up during the round.

LSU’s win marks the 10th time The Tigers has won the LSU Tiger Golf Classic and Lindblad’s win makes her the tenth different LSU player to win the tournament. LSU’s 852 is the lowest 54 team total since the 2011 track renovation at U-Club, previously owned by Florida and South Carolina with a score of 857 at the 2016 NCAA Regionals.

“The round went up and down a bit,” said sophomore Ingrid Lindblad “It started well, I just hit the fairway, hit the greens, two putts. Kind of solid. When I hit the water at number 6, I just missed a three-footer for par, just a little upset Birdied No. 7, I had a seven footer for birdie and a long putt on No. 9. That was great, felt like it was all the way in. Then I just kept going. I went for the green on No. 11 and made about a 13-footer. A little solid on the way in. I had a lot of two putts for undersized. “

The Tigers were led by Lindblad, her 211 is the second lowest individual total of 54 holes in an LSU Tiger Golf Classic since the renovation in 2011. She even stayed through most of the third round with 14 pars and three birdies. She placed three consecutive rounds under par for the event. “

“I think this is the first tournament of this season that I have underperformed in the last round,” he said Ingrid Lindblad “I’ve struggled with the last rounds, so I’m glad I feel a little firmer in the last rounds.”

Alden Wallace shot a 1-under 215 for the tournament with four birdies and nine pars during the third round. Wallace finished in a tie for fourth place in the overall standings.

Latanna Stone was the third Tiger scorer to shoot an even 216. Stone shot two birdies and 14 pars in the round, finishing in a tie for sixth place. Carla Tejedo Mulet placed T16 in the tournament with a +3 219 cards with two birdies and 12 pars in the round.

Presley Baggett and Kiana Oshiro finished T20 for the tournament with a score of +5 221. Baggett took three birdies and 13 pars and Oshiro shot three birdies and 12 pars in round three.

Other LSU players included Kendall Griffin at +9225, Jessica Bailey at 24-over 240 and Mary Frances Chauvin at +27243.

The Tigers have a quick turnaround to headline the SEC championships in Birmingham, Alabama on April 14-16. Fans can also follow @LSUWomensGolf on Twitter and Instagram for updates.