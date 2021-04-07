Former Florida state soccer star Travis Rudolph, arrested on murder charges





According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, former Florida state football player Travis Rudolph was arrested and is being held on charges of murder and attempted murder. Data for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office show that Rudolph, 25, was arrested Wednesday in connection with an early morning shooting in Lake Park, Florida. He was transferred to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s main detention center, where he is held without a bond Rudolph is charged with one count of first degree murder and three attempted first degree murder, according to the PBCSO. “Shortly after midnight, delegates responded to a double shooting that resulted from an altercation in the 500 block of N Redwood Drive, Lake Park,” PBSCO said in a press release. “Upon arrival, delegates learned that a man had been transported to a local hospital for treatment and that another man had died a short distance away in the town of West Palm Beach.” The former FSU star, who attended Cardinal Newman High School, an area prep school, will appear in court on Thursday. Rudolph was a standout wide receiver to Cardinal Newman who later became an elite playmaker for the Seminoles. In his college career, from 2014-2016, Rudolph made 153 catches for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons. His collegiate success didn’t translate to the NFL, where he spent brief stints with the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins before a ripped ACL ended his professional career in 2018. Rudolph had signed with Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League last year, however the team announced on Wednesday after news of the arrest that he had been released. A spokesman for the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office was unable to say whether Rudolph has an attorney ahead of his first scheduled trial tomorrow.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos