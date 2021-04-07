Women’s tennis prep for the final road trip of the regular season





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The # 28 Razorback women’s tennis team is on the road for the last time in the regular season with a trip to # 11 LSU and # 20 Texas A&M. The Razorbacks will begin their road trip in Baton Rouge, facing the LSU Tigers (12-4, 7-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. LSU hosts Arkansas after consecutive road victories in Alabama, then No. 17 Maroon. The Tigers swept Alabama on Thursday before beating Auburn 4-3 on Saturday. LSU is led in doubles by No. 72 Eden Richardson and Nine Geissler and No. 73 Paris Corley and Taylor Bridges. Corley and Bridges have won four of their last five appearances together and have scored 6-3 against conference opponents. In singles, Corley is in 40th placeth in Division I, mainly playing in the number three spot this season. She last defeated Auburns Carolyn Ansari 7-5, 4-6, 6-0. In her last 10 appearances, she is 3-3, with four unfinished matches. On Saturday, Arkansas will visit College Station, home of No. 20 Texas A&M. The Aggies are overall 13-5 this spring with a 5-3 in conference play. Texas A&M had three ranked wins in a row, beating top-20 opponents Vanderbilt, LSU and Auburn before falling to Alabama 4-3 on the road. Texas A&M is led by No. 43 ranked duo Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova. The pair played together in five consecutive games, winning their last four, including back-to-back wins over Vanderbilt’s No. 54 Holly Staff and Anna Ross and LSU’s Richardson and Geissler. Makarova has also seen success in singles this year, rising to No. 22 in the ITA / Oracle rankings. Dating back to October, she is 21-5 with a clean 9-0 record against SEC enemies. Heading into the weekend, Makarova has 11 consecutive wins and seven consecutive wins to her name. Arkansas returns to Fayetteville after the road trip to prepare for the SEC tournament starting April 19 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos