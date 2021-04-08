Josh Allen discusses whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine





The NFL will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines. So it makes sense that even with incentives offered to teams and players who have been vaccinated, some players don’t get a chance. Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen could be one of them. In an appearance on The Ringers’ “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” podcast, Allen said so no vaccine and may not get one. Im still debating that, Allen said, via Matt Parrino of nyup.com. I am a great statistic and logical guy. So if the statistics show it’s the right thing to do for me, then do it. Again, I’m leaning the other way too, if that’s what it says. I haven’t paid as much attention to it as I might have. I just did my thing and black out when I go out and just stick around and hang out with family. It’s unclear what stats Allen needs to see to convince him to have a shot. The Pfizer vaccine was found to be 95 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, only 1 percentage point more than Moderna’s. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was found in the United States to have a 72 percent efficacy rate in preventing symptomatic illnesses and an 85 percent efficacy rate in preventing the most serious illness 28 days after vaccination. Allen, 24, made it clear that he is against any kind of mandate. I think everyone should have that choice of whether to do it or not, Allen said. You now find yourself in this tricky situation, where if you give a mandate, it contradicts what our constitution says and the freedom to express yourself in some way. I think we were at a time when that’s getting a lot harder to do. Everyone should have that choice. However, the league expects to adapt certain protocols for those vaccinated and for teams as a whole if certain vaccination levels are met, which will encourage players (under pressure?) To get a COVID-19 shot. Josh Allen “debates” whether he should get the COVID-19 vaccine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

