Mystery surrounds the date of spinner Narine’s return to international cricket





Ryan Harris believes the “natural leader” Rishabh Pant can lead Delhi Capitals to their first Indian Premier League title. Pant was appointed capitals capitals last month after ShreyasIyer was excluded from the tournament due to a shoulder injury. India sensationPant has emerged as one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world and will start the IPL in excellent shape, having given brutal treatment to the England Test and limited over-attacks. Harris saw Pant’s captain as he was Delhi’s bowling coach for their run-up to the 2020 IPL final, which they lost to the Mumbai Indians. Australia’s former paceman says the 23-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman can thrive on responsibility as a skipper. He told Stats Perform News: “Obviously losing Shreyas is a blow, but Rishabh is a natural leader and a great competitor. “He was already in the lead when I was in Dubai for the tournament last year. There were times when Shreyas played on the frontier, so Rishabh took over the responsibility. “He’s a bit of a talker and an outspoken character. It’s not something that he will go blind and he will enjoy. “Rishabh is a natural leader, a popular member of the squad and he was an obvious choice to act as captain and he should be incredibly confident after some great appearances against Australia and England.” The capitals will get another powerful bowling attack, retaining South African duo Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, along with Isant Sharma and the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin. Harris thinks this could be the year for Delhi, which has also recruited prolific Australian batsman Steve Smith, to claim an elusive first IPL crown. “They have some of the best fast bowlers in the world in that squad and if they can stay fit they can have a really good tournament again,” he said. “Rabada and Nortje were excellent last year and they also added Tom Curran. Ashwin and [Amit] Mishra are great spin options and the batting lineup is strong, so they have a good chance. “ The Capitals will face Chennai Super Kings in their first game of the tournament on Saturday.







