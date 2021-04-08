Alexandria footballer continued to spit, told racist comments during the match





The inappropriate interaction took place during a football game against James on Monday. W. Robinson Jr., according to a spokesperson for the FCPS.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. A junior varsity footballer from Alexandria was reportedly called a racial slur and spat by a Fairfax County footballer during a game this week. A Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) spokesperson said the incident took place during a TC Williams and James W. Robinson Jr. junior varsity football game. Alexandria City Public Schools has released a statement saying they are taking the matter seriously and are talking to students and coaches who were involved and witnessed the incident. “ Specifically, we gathered information and statements to learn more about what happened in connection with the allegations that one of our students was spat on during the game and called a racial curse word, said a statement from the high school principal. by TC Williams, Peter Balas, to parents and staff. Rest assured that we will continue to work with our staff and students regarding this situation and ensure that our students are supported and protected. FCPS has one statement Wednesday said it is aware of a number of allegations of racist language use and insults in recent weeks. RELATED: Wakefield High School Football Players Called N-Word, Spit Up During Game, Parent Claims The district statement said it embraces diversity and condemns hate speech and racial intolerance of any kind on and outside school buildings. It also said the district will hold anyone who would have used such language, while representing one of its schools, accountable for their actions. The FCPS will thoroughly investigate all incidents and, if necessary, take prompt and appropriate action, the statement will be partially read. Under Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules, players using such language will be removed and banned from additional game (s). Unsportsmanlike conduct will result in an immediate review of the game by referees and coaches. You can read FCPS’s full statement here. A spokesperson told WUSA9 that they cannot talk to individual student situations about who is being investigated and what their repercussions might be. A VHSL spokesman said on Wednesday that they had not received a report from any high school in Northern Virginia about racist insults and spitting at a recent game. There was a similar incident on VHSL’s radar in March, where players from Marshall High School, an FCPS school, spoke racist remarks against players on the Wakefield High Schools team and spit at them. Monique Bryants’ son was on the Wakefield team and organized a petition, #playfairnow, stating that racism will not be tolerated. The petition also reads that the issue of racism and bigotry is bigger than the game of football, and it seeks to shed light on the continuing culture of tolerance for unjust practices in sports, schools and society. RELATED: Petition Asks Fairfax County Public Schools To Improve Black History Curricula and Culture People say thank you for raising your voice, thank you for saying something, we said things and we felt unheard of, Bryant said. It’s incredible to know that kids fought these battles and they didn’t feel like their vote mattered. It is unacceptable Bryant said she has spoken with state officials about possible legislation to stop racist incidents during athletic events. I just keep wondering if it will ever stop, Bryant said. I never thought that our children would fight the same struggle as my parents and my grandparents. Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your prediction. Your commute. Your news. Download the WUSA9 app to have the latest news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

