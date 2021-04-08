Men’s tennis narrowly defeated by Lamar





Next game: Texas A&M – Corpus Christi 4/10/2021 | 12 o’clock BEAUMONT, Texas The New Orleans Privateers (5-3, 2-1) competed to the wire in the doubles, but were narrowly beaten 4-3 by the Lamar Cardinals (9-7, 2-1) on Wednesday afternoon at the Thompson Family Tennis Center . DOUBLE

Marcel Volz and Luke Joujan started a grueling run with a 6-2 win over flight three. The duo moved their record to 3-0 overall and 2-0 against opponents from Southland. However, the cardinals had an answer first on flight one. A 6-4 victory for Nicolas Mayr and Axel Vila Antuna paved the way for an exciting and decisive game in flight two. In a tiebreak, Filippo Salsini and Joshua Taylor took a 7-4 victory to seal a very important point for the Cardinals. SINGLES The Cardinals took that momentum in singles where they won the first three games to finish. Victories on flights one, four and five, all in straight sets, gave Lamar the victory that day. The Privateers came up with resolute performances to get their three points on the board. Max Heinzel remains unbeaten in conference play after taking home a 7-5, 6-4 victory on flight two. The remaining two games of the day went to a third set with 10 points and both were won by the Privateers. Volz recovered from losing a tough tiebreaker in the first set and took the third 10-5 to push his record to 6-1. Johannes Klein ended the day by passing the third set 10-6 to remain unbeaten in his three singles decisions this season. FROM COACH KANGA “We lost the doubles point that was critical today. It was a tough game today, but hopefully we learn from this and move on to prepare for Corpus Christi.” NEXT ONE The Privateers return home to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday. The first service is scheduled at noon SOCIAL MEDIA Fans are encouraged to follow@BuienRadarNLon Twitter,@BuienRadarNLon Instagram, likePrivateers Tennison Facebook and subscribe to theUNOPrivateersYoutube Channel.







