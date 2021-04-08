No. 10 Field Hockey Hosts No. 4 Northwestern on BTN Friday, Senior Day Sunday





PISCATAWAY, NJ – The No. 10 Rutgers field hockey will host the final two home games of the regular season, while the Scarlet Knights welcome to No. 4 Northwestern for a set of two games. The match on Friday (1pm) will be broadcast nationally by Big Ten Network, with Dean Linke and Jeanne Shin Cooper on the phone. Sunday’s (noon) game is Senior Day, with a pregame ceremony honoring the team’s only graduate, Gracey Butsack Rutgers goes into the weekend with a 7-3 overall mark and a 4-2 conference record, putting the team in a tie for third place in the conference. RU’s three losses have all come to the top two teams in the conference standings (Michigan twice and Iowa once), while RU is in third place with the next two opponents (Northwestern and Maryland). The Scarlet Knights enter the weekend after a weekend sweep over then-no. 9 Penn State, which wins 3-0 and 1-0. The defensive effort was led by Gianna Glatz in goal, and she posted a total of 11 saves in the two shutouts, earning her the National and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week awards. As one of the best defensive teams in the country, RU has outperformed opponents 17-4 this season. The team is second in the country with a 0.38 goals-against-average and third in the country with a serve-up percentage of 0.892. Offensive, Milena Redlingshoefer and Kassidy Shetler led the team with three goals, with Redlingshoefer starting the team with 10 points. Redlingshoefer shares the team leader in assists with Katie Larmour and Gracey Butsack Sunday recognizes the team Gracey Butsack during a pregame ceremony, the only senior on the team who will leave the team after the season. The resident of Mohrsville, Pa. Starts the weekend after playing 63 games with 24 starts, including starting all nine games she has seen in action this season. For her career, she posted four goals and eight assists for 16 career points. Northwestern comes into the series with an 8-2 overall record and is 4-2 in matches that count towards the conference standings. The team has won three consecutive games in overtime (twice versus Ohio State and one win in Michigan). NU is nationally in the top 10 in assists (seventh), penalty corners (seventh) and points per game (ninth). Bente Baekers leads the team with 15 points (third in the Big Ten in points per game), while sharing the team leader with five goals along with Ana Medina Garcia. The all-time series against the Wildcats is 5-1 in Northwestern’s favor. The Rutgers victory came in 2018, a 2-1 win, while the Wildcats recorded a 4-1 win last season.







