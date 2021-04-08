Ball Lies in Albany Court as County Proposes Tift Park Site for $ 1.3 Million Tennis Center | News

ALBANY After more than 20 years, the wait for local residents who want to get out and hurl their rackets on tennis and pickleball courts can now be measurable in months.
Plans for a new tennis center have been amalgamated around Tift Park to develop tennis courts and a pro shop.
The Dougherty County Commission wants to purchase land from the city of Albany and the Boys & Girls Club of Albany at the North Jefferson Street site.
The county has $ 1.3 million to invest in the project. It plans to build 12 tennis courts that will be available to residents and also available for tournaments.
The county’s proposal is that the city use the area where the tennis courts are already located for pickleball, a sport that has become popular among younger players and combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis.
We felt that bringing all of that together would really be a dynamic way to bring it all together in one area, said Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson, who heads the board of directors of the recreation committee. For example, it is a central location. Number two, it’s close to the center, still close to your restaurants and hotels. It gives people something to do.
The proposal is contingent on the city’s involvement in the pickleball portion of the plan, he said. The county has engaged the United States Tennis Association and an advisor in the planning of the tennis center.
County funding is available through a previously voter-approved special-purpose sales tax initiative.
Over the years, a number of other locations have been considered and the management of the complex has also been a bottleneck. According to the province’s latest proposal, it would be responsible for managing the centers’ pro-shop and maintaining facilities.
A lot of things are happening downtown, Johnson said. We hope to build on that.
The Recreation Committee plans to present its proposal to the full committee later this month. Once the plans are approved, it is estimated that construction could be completed within 18 months.
The Albany City Commission discussed the county’s proposal on Tuesday and could also make a decision soon. City commissioner Chad Warbington said he agreed the location is good for the facility.
We were very excited about the tennis center, he said. Tift Park is a great park for that.
The pickleball field could also serve as a venue for youth tournaments, which use a smaller playing surface.
While the city has not budgeted for the construction of pickleball courts, Warbington said it would be a good investment.
Pickleball is today’s world, he said. It is growing exponentially in popularity. We really need to focus on the pickleball so we can keep up with the times.
And now that the province is willing to cooperate on the project, the timing is right, he said.
We should have taken the opportunity to do that, Warbington said. When they agreed on Tift Park, we listened. I think the Tift Park is going to improve and the number of people going to the park will increase. It is really going to be a great asset there.
