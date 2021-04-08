Sports
Determination, opportunities fuel Wypler’s pursuit of starting role
With the confetti falling to champions recently in Miami and Alabama, many Buckeyes saw the end of the season as an opportunity to rest.
But redshirt freshman offensive lineman Luke Wypler saw it as a signal to prepare for next season, and found himself working on his craft at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center less than 24 hours after the time ran out at the national championship game. . With a chance of coming onto the field in the 2021 season, forward coach Greg Studrawa said Wypler announced his work ethic the day after Buckeyes’ last game.
It’s been less than 24 hours since the game ended and he’s in the Woody doing exercises, filming the exercises and says, Coach, take a look at this and criticize me, man, because I want to work on this, Studrawa said . That’s what I love and that boy stayed here all the time, most of the boys went home for two weeks and saw their families and I’m fine that’s fine and these kids here every day. That’s how important it is to him.
Wypler, a 2020-class four-star recruit, was behind an experienced line of attack with interior veterans.
With center Josh Myers and security guard Wyatt Davis setting their sights on the 2021 NFL draft, the state of Ohio is looking for anchors to lead the attack.
Wypler said he went to work with a sour taste in his mouth from loss to position himself to claim one of the open positions.
I know what I’m up against this year, with Josh Myers leaving for the NFL draw and Wyatt Davis leaving for the NFL draw, Wypler said. There are two open jobs on the O-line and I want to make sure I put myself in the best position, in the best shape and work on my tools and everything I can do personally to be the best player I can could be.
Studrawa said Wypler and Redshirt junior offensive lineman Matt Jones took the most reps in the middle during spring practice.
Another player who will compete for the middle position is junior Harry Miller, who started as left guard for the Buckeyes in 2020. Miller misses spring training with an undisclosed injury that will likely prevent him from participating in contact drills during the spring. coach Ryan Day said.
In terms of his work on the position, Studrawa said Wypler worked and studied hard to develop a rhythm by breaking the ball and stepping into his blocks.
A man who works so hard, you will be successful, period, and that’s one of the things I like about the kid, Studrawa said.
Wypler said the game’s standard on the line is set by returning tackles graduate Thayer Munford and redshirt senior Nicholas Petit-Frere.
Despite the competition on the inside, Wypler said the group is still working to help improve each other.
We all came here to compete. I think one of the most important things about recruiting here is that you hear a lot, Iron sharpens iron, Wypler said. For all of us, we come in with the mindset that even though we were competing, all still trying to get better with each other, all still trying to help each other.
Wypler said he has developed as a player and as an athlete, something he has attributed to oneconstant athletic director for football sports achievements Mickey Marotti.
Studrawa said the New Jersey resident has worked hard and has a tough mindset, which Wypler said was born of his hometown.
A lot of that comes from how I was raised personally, where my parents are hard workers and show me what it’s like to work and work hard for things you want, and things that are never handed to you in life, everything What you want, you have to do work hard and strive to achieve, said Wypler. I try to possess that mentality as best I can and work hard every day and stack days against each other and then get a nice payout.
