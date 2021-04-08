JMU field hockey fills the gaps mid-season | Sport

When JMU entered the spring season, he had to fill some shoes. The team lost three big names Miranda Riggs, Ongeziwe Mali and Megan Guzzardi after the 2019 season. All three have been leaders on and off the field and have remained consistent over the past few reconstruction seasons. With the three gone, the team needed its underclass to rise to the challenge.

They have spoiler alert.

In just three games played this season, the freshmen become the stars of the team. Underclassmen have appeared in every position for every game challenge. After a season-opening win against William & Mary, eyes fell on the team showing more opening promise than in previous seasons. Even after falling against U. Va two days later, the team still showed the potential this season could have.

I’m very happy with the growth we’ve made since last year, said head coach Christy Morgan. We work very hard to maintain consistency and play every game to the best of our ability.

Freshman forward Tori Carawan scored the first JMU goal of the season and hasn’t stopped since. She owes her composure to her teammates and also to their support. Carawans had already played 146 minutes, saw her share of peer field hockey and said shes ready for the upcoming challenge.

We certainly have nerves at first, Carawan said. But I think the whole team saying these positive things and shouting from the sidelines helped me feel confident and comfortable as soon as we played.

Freshman defender Sarah Beers showed her presence early on, playing alongside junior defensive midfielder Kara McClure. Beers even saved a goalkeeper, earning her a defensive save stat while remaining physically low for JMU.

What makes Beers an impressive aspect of the team is her physicality, especially in penalty corners. The defense must be willing to stop the ball before it reaches the goalkeeper and without it touching the foot. Beerss consistently kept her body awareness high, making crucial stops and carrying the ball back to midfield before the opponents had a chance to shoot.

She played every minute of every game, Morgan said. She breeds every game and more are coming from it.

Despite being a sophomore, midfielder Emily Harrisons has made her mark so far through her stick skills and agility on the field. Harrison scored the only JMU goal against U. Va, was unafraid to be aggressive and made several improvements to her freshman campaign performance.

We were all open to improvement with our game, Harrison said. We will never really be satisfied with where we are because we want to be the best.

The biggest surprise to JMUs, however, was freshman goalkeeper Brandlynn Heinbaugh. Heinbaugh was expected to rotate all season with JMU’s additional two goalkeepers, junior Caitlyn Nelson and Kylie LeBlanc redshirt, but Heinbaugh played all three games this season instead. The freshman records a .455 serve rate, allowing for six goals on 22 shots in her three games. Now the keepers expected to stay in the goal in the CAA tournament.

That’s such a key position, and you have to have nerves of steel in the net, Morgan said. I really like how she treated herself, she handled the pressure well, and it was a great experience for her.

Of course, only four athletes do not make up the full JMU roster. The team is proud of the chemistry they share on the field and credit their achievements that way. Even with COVID-19 limitations, the team used bonding exercises both in practice and through Zoom to build vulnerability and trust with each other during the extended low season.

We really benefited from growing our game off the field, Harrison said. It gave the freshmen a chance to understand what this season was going to look like, but also to fit in with us before things really started.

Sophomore midfielder Eveline Zwager and first-year forward Lauren Satchell took home the weekly CAA field hockey award, earning Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week respectively after both scored goals against Drexel on Sunday. Both contribute to the growing list of depth on the selection, especially within the starting lineup. Carawan also earned a Rookie of the Week honor, and it won’t be the last for the freshman.

With the extensive efforts of the underclassmen, each of these players has secured a place in the starting line-ups. Heinbaugh is in the goal, Beers keeps the defense, Harrison and Brother-in-law run across midfield and Carawan and Satchell force the ball up. The line-up choice is slowly becoming a big advantage for the team. Not only is this young roster currently shining, but the coming fall season will bring more of the same with the introduction of the emerging freshman class in August.

The better the player pool, the more competitive the environment, the better the team is, Morgan said. When I recruit people, I recruit them to play and work whether you start or not.

This gives hope that the first CAA Championship title since 1995 is finally within their reach.

I think we have a real chance of winning the CAA this season, Morgan said. And I say that with the understanding that every game we play, we have to play and we are.

JMUs halfway through the regular season, with two games coming Sunday and Tuesday. JMU will host games against Towson on Sunday and will follow on Tuesday with No. 20 Delaware to close the home schedule. To close out the regular season, the Dukes will travel to Northeastern before preparing for the CAA Championship Tournament.

Contact Madison Hricik at [email protected] For more field hockey coverage, follow the Sports Desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.