Public Works: New pickleball courts in Mead on schedule for opening in late June or early July





City officials on Tuesday approved about $ 200,000 in contracts for the highly anticipated pickleball court installation project in Mead Park. The five pickleball courts that will replace the all-season public tennis court in Mead should be ready for an opening in late June or early July, according to Public Works director Tiger Mann. The project involves the replacement of a tennis board next to the existing field and will ensure that that training area is raised to level with the new pickleball area, Mann told members of the Board of Selectmen at their regular meeting, held via video conference. Pickleball is probably one of the fastest growing sports in the country, Mann said. We stand behind our neighbors when it comes to court construction. First Selectman Kevin Moynihan and Selectmen Kathleen Corbet and Nick Williams voted 3-0 to a $ 195,504 contract with West Haven-based Absolute Tennis Courts, LLC The Parks & Recreation Commission listened to a presentation on the project last month. Mann said the city had since raised concerns from a resident about the noise from the planned courts, as well as the location and proximity to neighbors. The all-season tennis court to be converted into pickleball courts is located near the western edge of Mead Park and the Metro-North rail line, behind the colonnade (it’s not one of the eight clay courts in Mead). The nearest neighbor is on the other side of the tracks, about 60 to 80 meters away, Mann said. To make sure there isn’t a noise problem, the city is looking at poles that are too big, Mann said. The new fencing going in so we can actually put a screen on it, that will help reduce noise, he said. Mann added: We did look at other locations in the city and we think this is the best location as it is already in a tennis facility. The recreation department will use the same online registration system as for tennis to allow New Canaan residents to reserve time for pickleball, rec director Steve Benko said. A supervisor who oversees the clay courts in Mead will also watch over the pickleball courts. At an earlier board meeting, Corbet had asked about funding for the installation of pickleball courts, asking if it had been a rule in the city’s capital plan or included under something else. Mann said at that meeting that two years ago city officials decided to use part of the budget to refurbish the clay courts in Mead for the pickleball project. So it was included in the ’19 budget, Mann said at the March 23 selectmen meeting. In fact, the Board of Finance made a change to the bond decision to include pickleball in I think September or October of 19 to include pickleball in that resolution as it was worded. Pickleball is a two- to four-player paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis, according to Wikipedia.

