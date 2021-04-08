Cricket at the 2028 Olympics on the agenda for the next BCCI Apex Council meeting





Whether or not cricket is making a concerted effort to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles could become more clear next week, with the Games to be discussed by the Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 2028 Olympics and the BCCI’s position on offering cricket to be on the schedule is one of the 14 items on the agenda for a special meeting of the Apex Council, the Indian news agency. YEAR reports. The meeting will take place on April 16. Late last year, the BCCI gave preliminary support to an effort to include cricket in Los Angeles 2028, but that would depend on receiving certain “clarifications.” The BCCI is one of the “Big Three” national governing bodies of cricket – along with the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia – and is widely regarded as the most powerful, especially since the Indian Premier League emerged as cricket’s premier franchise competition. BCCI support would likely be critical to a successful bid for cricket at the Olympics, and the organization’s stance on multi-sport events has proven to be a stumbling block in the past. A cricket match between two teams of retired players – led by Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar – was held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 2015 – Getty Images Cricket appeared at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games, but India was not involved and the sport was not scheduled for the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. Last year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) sent a questionnaire to member states asking them to assess “ the possible financial aid ” they could receive if the sport returned to the Olympics for the first time in 128 years in Los Angeles 2028. program. . A timetable for deciding whether or not the ICC will seek to incorporate Los Angeles 2028 has not yet been established. As the 2032 Games are expected to take place in Brisbane, with the Australian city installed as the preferred bidder of the International Olympic Committee, cricket may also choose to wait until then to be added to the program, given its rich tradition of cricket matches in Australia.







