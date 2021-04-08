



Asked “If the season started tomorrow, who would your quarterback be?” said head coach Manny Diaz Miami’s football program won’t call starters this spring. Diaz did clarify that the Hurricanes-starting quarterback’s name rhymes with Ming. D’Eriq King returns for his second season with Miami in 2021. After ripping his ACL in the Cheez-It Bowl loss to Oklahoma State, there has been some off-season speculation that King won’t be ready for the season opener against Alabama on Sept. 4 in Atlanta. Diaz dispelled the suspicion last month, saying King is crushing his rehab. While Diaz won’t name starters this spring, the Miami soccer team will return 19 starters in 2021. Defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche and the tight end Brevin Jordan are the only starters Miami lost after the 2020 season. Because the NCAA qualifies. came for frostbite, all college athletes got an extra year. Several Miami players other than King will benefit from another year of eligibility. Safety Amari Carter, proper equipment Jarrid Williams, FROM Zach McCloud, defensive equipment Jon Ford and wide receiver Mike Harley all come back in 2021 when their eligibility would have expired under normal circumstances. “That’s the whole point… The season won’t start tomorrow. If we were to say who would be the starting quarterback tomorrow, that’s against everything we made this spring. We’re not trying to make anyone feel like they can walk the field today and be our starting quarterback. If you have a dollar that you’re going to bet on who our starting quarterback is, he probably wears No. 1 with the last name that rhymes with Ming. That’s the best answer I can give you. We are currently not trying to name starters. We don’t want anyone to feel like they’ve accomplished anything. We really want a good game and I want it to go through the whole training camp. The last thing we need, especially with as much experience as we have, is for guys to be complacent about what they’ve been up to now. “ Diaz spoke to reporters on Tuesday to update where the Miami soccer team currently stands during spring practice. Miami will have one of its most experienced teams in 2021, with the 19 starters returning. King and McCloud are entering their sixth season of college football and Williams are seventh. Carter, Ford and Harley are all entering their fifth season of college football. Having six players on the roster will help a Hurricanes team that has often lacked leadership for the past few seasons. Diaz has often talked about wanting players on the Miami squad to be there. The above six prove they care about Miami. Harley and McCloud are likely starters with Carter, Ford and Williams being challenged for their recurring spots. Creating league this spring is good for Miami’s football schedule. Another player who is almost locked to start is Tight End, Will Mallory. Miami should have a deep roster in 2021 that will challenge each other.

