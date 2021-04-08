Blanks for women’s tennis Southern NH, 4-0







Solorzano Valencia, number 6 in the region, beat the region’s number 5 player and was part of a doubles victory over the region No. 4 pairing. Solorzano Valencia leads the Skyhawks by hand in two regionally ranked wins HOOKSETT, NH (April 7, 2021) – Stonehill College, ranked No. 8 in the most recent Oracle / Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Region rankings, returned to action after a ten-day layoff and downtrodden rival Southern New Hampshire University, ranked No. 3 in the region, 4-0 in Conference Northeast 10 tennis action for ladies in the tennis courts of Penmen Stadium this afternoon. Highlights Sophomore Cristina Solorzano Valencia , ranked No. 6 in the most recent Oracle / ITA Division II East Region singles ranking, had two wins in region-ranked competition to lead Stonehill to the most important NE10 win.

Junior Emma Markaryan added a singles win for Stonehill and was part of a standard win at No. 3 in doubles. How it happened Solorzano Valencia and sophomore Steffi Antao took the colon for Stonehill with their 7-5 victory at No. 1 against SNHU junior Alexxa Etienne and sophomores Magdalena Hubickova , the No. 4-ranked double sparing in the Oracle / ITA East Region doubles the ranking.

Stonehill took a double win by default at No. 3 and then senior Isabelle porter and junior Samantha Ormesher completed a Skyhawks sweep of the doubles matches with their 7-5 decision at number 2.

Stonehill also earned a singles point with a standard win at No. 6 and then Markaryan drew the Skyhawks within a point of the match win with her impressive 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles against SNHU sophomore Mina Houge



Solorzano Valencia delivered the match-clinch point for Stonehill at No. 1 in singles against Hubickova, No. 5 in the Oracle / ITA East Region singles rankings. Solorzano Valencia claimed the match in a second set tiebreaker (8-6) after winning the first set, 6-3. Remarkable Markaryan is now 21-2 across her career in NE10 singles matches after today's win. She has posted a career record in singles of 30-9, including her 3-1 record this spring.

Stonehill has won his last two encounters with rival SNHU since the Penmen ended the Skyhawks 22-match NE10 regular season win streak on October 5, 2019, also adding a 4-1 win in the semifinals of the 2019 NE10 tournament.

Stonehill has won his last two encounters with rival SNHU since the Penmen ended the Skyhawks 22-match NE10 regular season win streak on October 5, 2019, also adding a 4-1 win in the semifinals of the 2019 NE10 tournament.

Stonehill has now won six consecutive games with the Penmen at SNHU and 7-of-8 overall dating from a 5-4 regular season setback on October 14, 2014. Next one Stonehill (3-2, 3-2 NE10) is scheduled to return to action on Friday, when it visits Bentley University for a NE10 game to be played at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts at 4:00 PM. Spectators are not allowed to attend due to NE10 COVID-19 attendance policy. Skyhawks' next home game is scheduled for Sunday against Saint Anselm College at noon. Southern NH (4-2, 4-2 NE10) visits Saint Michael's College on Fridays at 3:00 PM







