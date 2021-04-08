Six Hermantown hockey players participate in Frozen Four





Koepke, Jacques, Sandelin and Aamodt were all teammates at Hermantown when the Hawks won their first back to back state titles in 2016. PITTSBURGH, Pa. – On Thursday’s Frozen Four, there will be a lot of Minnesota state representation. Nearly 40% of players come from state hockey, more than the other 49 states combined. And the largest local group is from Hermantown. Six former Hawks compete in the Frozen Four: UMD’s Cole Koepke, Jesse Jacques, Blake Biondi and Darian Gotz, along with Minnesota State Mankato’s Ryan Sandelin and Wyatt Aamodt. To put that number in perspective, Hermantown alone will surpass the entire state of Michigan. Coach Andrews texted me. Joey Pierce sent me that same stat. We clearly have three state teams in Minnesota, which is also great. And like you said, we have six from one community and of course a lot of guys who know each other really well, ”said Biondi. “It’s really exciting for all of us, especially our community. I grew up with these guys who played hockey. We are all passionate. It’s a really exciting time, especially being in the Frozen Four to get this far. I’m really excited for all of us, ”said Jacques. And the hope is that national exposure will continue to raise the bar for the program, especially for those emerging through their youth system. “I think a lot of those kids look up to guys like Jesse, Cole, Ryan. Growing up, I know I did when I was in bantams. So I think that clearly motivated me to be just as good as those guys and try to win state championships and go to state, and individually be the best player I can be, ”said Biondi. “I had Pat Andrews coming. I had Bruce Plante. They certainly really helped me with my development. Even in the youth programs, skating outside and just playing good players every day. It helps you get better, ”said Jacques. Koepke, Jacques, Sandelin and Aamodt were all teammates at Hermantown when the Hawks won their first back to back state titles in 2016.







