Powerful moment group of young boys perform a haka after the death of their beloved physics teacher

A group of students have performed a heartbreaking haka in honor of a beloved physics teacher who died in a freak accident during lockdown.

More than 600 students and staff at Kelston Boys High School in Auckland gathered to say goodbye to Chris Daly after he passed away in his home on March 8 after a fall.

Mr. Daly was known for his ability to ‘see the whole child, not just their academic results’.

More than 600 students and employees of Kelston Boys High School performed the tribute haka for the highly regarded teacher

He taught physics and physics and was the manager of the school’s table tennis team.

Mr. Daly was ‘the glue that held the school together’ and for many a ‘father figure’, students told the NZ Herald

A Kelston Boys High School spokesperson said performing the haka was a great way to say goodbye to Mr. Daly.

While the hearse was being wheeled through the school, the haka was performed by a group of senior students before singing the Mori hymn He hnore.

“It’s a great mark of respect, Mr. Daly was a highly regarded teacher at the school,” they said.

The powerful display sparked statements of support from around the world after it was shared by the school on social media.

“That must be one of the most powerful things I’ve ever seen. What wonderful young men who showed such incredible respect, ”one wrote.

Chris Daly’s hearse left the school grounds for a chilling tribute from students and staff

‘Wonderful tribute. Rest in peace. My condolences to family, friends and students, from Bristol UK, ‘shared another.

“One of the greatest teachers who ever walked the earth, rest assured, sir, you will be missed forever,” wrote a third.