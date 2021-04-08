Outrage at the official’s ‘disgusting’ comment

Australian tennis star Astra Sharma (pictured) was confused after the chair umpire revealed the wrong score, which cost her the match. (Images: Amazon Prime)

The tennis world has done an absolutely fantastic job officials after a supervisor’s ‘disgusting’ reaction to Australian player Astra Sharma after complaining about an umpire blunder during her game.

Sharma played Copa Colsinatas in Colombia when she was one set and 30-15 against Guilia Gatto-Monticone.

But in unbelievable circumstances, the referee mistakenly called the match wrong and gave Sharma’s opponent a few extra points.

Gatto-Monticone was down 0-30, 1-1 in the second, when she hit the ball out.

The score should have been 0-40, giving Sharma three break points, but chair umpire Armenta Castro scored it 30-15 ahead of her opponent Gatto-Monticone.

Sharma then returned a service to the net, which should have been 15-40, but the umpire read 40-15 in favor of Gatto-Monticone.

The Aussie won the next run and walked to her seat, aware she had won the game, but the umpire called 40-30.

No, that is not correct. That is not correct at all. I think the players have gotten confused too. This is highly unorthodox, the commentator said.

Gatto-Monticone had returned to the field and won the next run and was awarded the game.

Sharma questioned the chair umpire’s decision, but confused himself about the score and gracefully accepted the game.

This is, nobody got this game. Well, it made me question myself, but that shouldn’t have been the match for the Italian, the commentator added.

(Gatto-Monticone) somehow leads 2-1 in set number three.

Unfortunately, Sharma lost the second set in a tense match and finally the match after rattling 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Sharma was outraged by the supervisor’s comment

After the match, Sharma took to social media to explain that there was no case during the match because she couldn’t remember how she had won the points.

This resulted in her having to accept the wrong score.

“This was outrageous … I was told he wasn’t sure about the score, but since I couldn’t tell him how I won the points, I couldn’t delay the game by arguing with him,” she wrote.

Sharma claimed that when she asked a supervisor, she was told there was no excuse and that she should “learn my lesson” and not lose sight of the score.

Another Australian tennis star, Ellen Perez, jumped in to defend Sharma after the claim.

“There is actually no excuse for this ridiculous mistake made by the referee and for the supervisor to defend it and blame the player for not focusing on the score is disgusting,” she wrote.

“Shame on you! So sick of referees contributing to the outcome of matches.”

The tennis world also jumped in to defend Sharma, claiming the string of referee fouls should never have happened.

Sharma went on to explain herself after many wondered why she was unaware of the score on social media.

“To people who said I should have known the score, this is what happened to me: at 40-15 I thought I won the match, but when I asked the referee he said no,” she wrote.

“I thought I did a wrong count because sometimes I lose track of the score when I’m so focused, so I usually trust the referee.

“I was disoriented and confused trying to remember which points I won so I mistakenly thought he said it was 40-30 for me which I thought was right, I probably got one point wrong counted.

“After he called the game to my opponent the next point, I knew something was wrong.

Australian star Astra Sharma felt ‘helpless’ during the umpire blunder in Colombia. (Photo by Mark Brake / Getty Images)

“I knew I hadn’t lost that many points. I tried to argue with him and he said he couldn’t remember how the points went, but neither did I, so he couldn’t do anything.

“I only remembered that she missed twice for a long time. Both he and my opponent then said that I supposedly missed 2 bh (backhand) returns and one fh (forehand) miss. I couldn’t defend myself because I want to be able to tell them. how i won the rest of my points.

“I knew something was wrong so I asked for video replay, he said there was none. I asked to speak to the referee who had missed my opponents. He said they had been rotated and that he didn’t return them could get.

“He pressured me to say that I can’t postpone the game if I don’t have proof.

“I started to feel crazy and doubt myself because they both seemed to remember things that I couldn’t. I didn’t know what to do, all I could tell a supervisor was that I thought I had the game had won, but my proof was she … missed twice for a long time.

“I felt really helpless and stupid because it would be their version that matched my weak version, which would put the score at least 40-30 for my opponent, which was entered by the referee.”

Some fans also accused her opponent, Gatto-Monticone, of not showing any sporting behavior when she did know the score.

