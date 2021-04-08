The CEO of ITTF praises the success of Middle East events in Qatar





Doha: The Chief Executive Officer of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Steve Dainton, praised Qatar for its success in organizing a historic version of the Middle East table tennis championships under very difficult circumstances due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dainton said today in a statement on the sidelines of a ceremony held by the International Federation in honor of the Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Doha that the championship organized in Qatar concluded with great success and on the best technical and organizational way came about. , and no case of infection occurred, and all participants returned to their country in good health. The CEO of the International Table Tennis Federation thanked the Qatar Federation led by Khalil Al Mohannadi, the CEO of Aspetar Hospital, Dr. Abdulaziz Jaham Al Kuwari, and the hospital officials for the great effort to get the championship to safety. Al Mohannadi, for his part, said that the choice to hold World Table Tennis Day in Qatar with the participation of Aspetar Hospital in particular, is an appreciation for the role that the hospital and the medical staff of Qatar play in the return to life of Qatar. the world. table tennis after a year of stoppage and absence of matches. Al Mohannadi added: “We found great cooperation from officials from the Ministry of Health and Aspetar Hospital and all government agencies during the last tournament, and despite the massive participation of 700 players, administrators and technicians from approximately 71 countries, it passed. safe and without any infection with the Coronavirus after applying the health bubble system and strict adherence to sanitation measures, so we thank all the medical personnel who formed the first line of defense ”. Qatar has hosted the World Table Tennis Middle East Hub series, which also included the global and Asian qualifiers for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, after a long hiatus in table tennis competitions due to the pandemic. Share this message



Also read







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos