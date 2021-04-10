Portland Thorns opens NWSL Challenge Cup with victory over Kansas City, chaotic 4-red card fracas

If 2020 was a disappointment for the Portland Thorns because of all the things they couldn’t do, then 2021 already looks like a big step forward.

The Thorns opened their 2021 campaign on Friday in the best possible way, with a 2-1 win over Kansas City in the NWSL Challenge Cup, and for the first time in 545 days for fans in Providence Park. They also added enough controversy, drama and excitement in the last three minutes to emphatically remind spectators: were no more in 2020.

Emotions were high, said Meghan Klingenberg. We haven’t had fans in a long time, we haven’t been connected and our community is very closely linked to this team and its part of the fabric of this organization. Without them, it felt like our 12th person on the field wasn’t there, and tonight it felt like that 12th person was back.

It took the Thorns less than eight minutes to reward the few loyal fans who sat in the stands, put on masks and scattered them. From a free kick, Klingenberg floated a curling ball into the penalty area, and Rocky Rodriguez did well to dig past her defender and nod in the front post.

Tyler Lussi doubled Thorns’ lead in the 58th minute and got up to meet a long cross from Christen Westphal with a powerful header. But Amy Rodriguez withdrew one for Kansas City two minutes later. As the Thorns failed to clear the penalty area, Rodriguez ended a pass from Victoria Pickett and pushed it past goalkeeper AD Franch.

But the game took a sharp hit when the clock ticked in the 90th minute, leaving the Thorns with two red card players, one red card coach and bitter taste after an otherwise positive performance.

Simone Charley received a direct red card in the 90th minute for a late tackle, meaning she will miss Thorns’ next match. But then coach Mark Parsons, who was protesting the decision, was quickly shown red and put off the sidelines. He did not take questions from the media after the game.

A minute later, Portland’s Morgan Weaver and Kansas City’s Kristen Edmonds got into a scuffle, demanding red cards for each of them as well, which the Thorns quickly objected to. The Thorns proclaimed Weaver innocent, tweeted a video showing Weaver checking on Edmonds, followed by Edmonds throwing the hand of Weaver, who tried to back off.

What I saw was Morgan Weaver doing nothing, Klingenberg later told reporters. She was the one who got knocked out when we watched the replay. That should be rectified because it is unfair for a player to get a card and then not play in the next game if he has not done anything.

I just want standards to be held accountable, she added. We put everything on the field and did everything we could to win, and I think the players deserve quality referees and accountability. I want my players to be safe and I want players on the other team to be safe too, and I don’t think that’s too much to ask.

Thorns owner Merritt Paulson called the red card an embarrassing decision and said it would be appealed.

No NWSL match has ever had more than two red cards, turning Friday’s four-card fracas into a historic moment.

However, with the win on Friday and the opportunity to host a small number of fans in Providence Park, the Thorns never announced Friday’s presence, but it appeared to be well below the 6,300 limit, the 2021 season already offering optimism for an improvement over 2020.

Last year, the Thorns never got a chance to play at home until the pandemic was banned, and the Thorns were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, a COVID-inspired tournament to replace the normal playoffs.

Friday’s victory will keep the thorns in the fight for this year’s Challenge Cup final. The tournament divides the NWSLs 10 teams into East and West divisions, and the Thorns will play each team in the West once. Based on points and tiebreakers, the top team from each division will face each other in the final on May 2.

Kansas City, NWSL’s newest expansion team, does not yet have a formal name. The club was acquired by Kansas City investors after the Utah Royals were put up for sale following allegations of racism and sexism from owner Dell Loy Hansen. Before moving to Utah, the club played as FC Kansas City and was a founding NWSL club when the league kicked off in 2013, but was forced to sell for failing to meet minimum league standards.

The Thorns missed several starters on Friday due to the international window: Lindsey Horan, Becky Sauerbrunn, Sophia Smith and latest addition Crystal Dunn were all employed overseas for the US national team. Captain Christine Sinclair was with Canada.

As such, Parsons made some surprising tactical moves, which may or may not continue after the thorns get all the international players back.

Long-time left back Klingenberg started for the first time in the midfield of Thorns. New hire Natalia Kuikka, a versatile 25-year-old who hasn’t consistently played as a center-back since college, played there Friday. Rodriguez played a deeper, more defensive midfielder role.

I’ve been asking to play as number 10 for years, give me a chance, said Klingenberg, referring to an attacking midfielder role. I finally got one so hopefully I lived up to the tryout as I would love to keep playing or playing there, it doesn’t matter where, honestly, but it was fun.

The Challenge Cup 2021 is just an extension of the preseason or a tournament worth winning, depending on who you ask.

The event kicked off last year when it became clear that the pandemic would not allow for a normal schedule. All NWSL teams were segregated in Utah, where they were not allowed to leave except for training, and they were regularly tested for COVID-19. The competition turned into a surprise hit, attracting record viewers and sponsors for the NWSL, and the Houston Dash became the overwhelming winner to take the new trophy.

While the NWSL plans to host a regular season and playoffs this year, it has decided to be the first to bring back the Challenge Cup. But the league has scheduled its start during a FIFA International window, meaning national team players will have to miss most of it.

As former Thorn and current Orlando Pride striker Alex Morgan told reporters from Sweden on Friday, where the US will play on Saturday: to work day after day like the rest of my national teammates and then get well pulled away, not be pulled away, but if the Challenge Cup is scheduled in a FIFA window, that’s just disappointing.

The Thorns will continue without Horan, Dunn and others as their Challenge Cup campaign continues on Thursday in Chicago to face the Red Stars. The regular season has not yet been set, but is expected to start on May 15.

– Caitlin Murray for The Oregonian / OregonLive

Twitter: @caitlinmurr