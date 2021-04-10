Weymouth football records first win by routing Brookline on Senior Day

WEYMOUTH – The first win of the high school football season always feels good. Even if you have to wait until the second week of April to get it.

The new Fall 2 scheme had not been good for Weymouth so far as the Wildcats wedged heavy losses to Milton and Wellesley around a painful three-point defeat to Walpole – a match in which Weymouth’s apparent starting touchdown in the fourth quarter was nullified by a whistle that may have been blown prematurely.

So there was a lot of frustration in the Wildcats’ corner of the Bay State Conference.

That all changed on Friday when Weymouth pounded Brookline 34-0 on Senior Day and everyone could breathe a sigh of relief on their way to Wednesday’s season finale against Braintree.

“It’s great,” said senior two-way lineman Jack Desmond, who helped the Wildcats dominate the trenches. “We’ve been working on it for a long time. So it’s great to finally be rewarded for our hard work.”

“It feels good to win,” said coach TJ Byrne. “We needed it after the Walpole fiasco.”

Weymouth (1-3) did almost everything it wanted against Brookline (0-5), outperforming the visitors with 343-72 and limiting QB Oskar Baldwin to 5 of 26 passing for 81 yards.

“We were confident to get in here,” said Desmond, who played the lead on the right guard and right defensive end. “We had a great week of training and our coaches had us in the right place, so I’m glad it worked out for us.”

Senior James Cassidy keyed the punitive ground game averaging 8.4 yards per attempt. Cassidy ran for 152 meters 13 times and scored at 45 and 24 meter gallops. He also added two receptions, both on well-executed center screens, bringing in 20 and 12 meter gains.

“James is great,” Desmond said. “The boy works so hard, so I am very happy that he made it to the end zone a few times today.”

“He’s one of the best players in the league,” Byrne said. “He’s just so smart – he makes good cuts, he protects the ball, he runs square (to the line of scrimmage). Kids will tackle him in the first quarter and then in the fourth quarter they don’t want to tackle him. You saw that today. al. His 6-yard runs become 20-yard runs in the second half.

“You feel so lucky to be able to coach such a child. He needs very little coaching. And if you have to coach him, you only have to tell him something once and he’s right.”

Cassidy resisted praise for his all-senior line of attack – left tackle John Mutch, left guard JonathanSammy, center Donovan Roberson, right guard Desmond, right tackle Jack Nichols and tight end Thomas Tanner. That squad opened holes not only for Cassidy, but also for Jaiden Remy (8 carries for 69 yards, TD), Mike Ritz (10-64, TD) and Greg Paul (8-58, TD).

“All credit to the offensive line,” said Cassidy. “This was by far their best performance this season.”

Byrne agreed, saying, “You could see the line of scrimmage being pushed back. We haven’t been able to do that all year. We could see the backs moving to the next level without losing any momentum.”

Weymouth made a big statement on his opening run, marching 300 feet in 13 plays. Remy closed it off with a 24-yard TD run after Cassidy converted a fourth-and-1 from the Wildcats’ own 36 and plowed 6 yards ahead.

“Just find a hole, bow my head and get that yard,” Cassidy said of his approach.

Some kind of statement for going for it so early in a goalless game?

“We’re 0-3 and we’re in a Fall 2 season,” Byrne said. “We need to get something positive to get us going. There was really no question about it. Just go for it. We trust our defense so much we can make those decisions. … a fourth down in your own end. and you go for it, okay, just give it to James. “

Weymouth’s second stage was over in a flash when Cassidy raced 45 meters to the end zone, once after Braden Aieta’s 22-meter kick return. Aieta then threw a 2-point conversion pass to Seamus Connolly from a picket fence to make it 14-0.

Paul’s 1-yard run capped a 12-play, 81-yard drive to make it 21-0 late in the second quarter.

By this time, Weymouth hit all cylinders offensively with junior QB Aidan Kennedy (4 out of 10, 80 yards in total) going 3 for 3 on that run, including a 31-yard completion for Remy.

“It took us four games to get there, but it feels good when you get there,” Byrne said of the attacking execution. “… It was the first time in the entire season that the attack looked clean.”

The defense was not too shabby either, with a particularly menacing left defensive end to Sebastian Lacrete in the pass rush. Brookline held back to chip him at almost every dropback, but Lacrete was still relentless, taking up one of Weymouth’s three sacks.

“Every coach we’ve played against has talked about Lacrete and the impact he has on the defensive side,” Byrne said. “(Brookline) had to (keep his back in) because (Lacrete) had beaten the attacking lineman almost every time.”

Cassidy’s 24-yard TD run and Ritz’s 3-yard TD scamper closed the scoring in the second half. Then it was time to look ahead to Wednesday’s visit from Braintree, which hung a painful 27-26 defeat on the Wildcats in 2019.

“We were 27-0 behind at the half”, Cassidy recalls. “We came all the way back, but just fell short. So we have to get out better (this time).”

Desmond said: “We thought about it all season. For me I remember that game, I still remember the feeling after that game. We will not forget that during practice this week.”