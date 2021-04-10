Junior Hockey: WarHawks cannot beat the Bulls in Game 1

MASON CITY, Iowa The North Iowa Bulls won the NA3HLs West Division regular season championship and would be considered the favorites to win the Western playoffs.

It took three games to beat the Alexandria Blizzard in the first round of the playoffs, but got off to a good start in round two.

North Iowa defeated the Willmar WarHawks 5-2 Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 1,100 at Mason City Arena.

Match 2 is Saturday 7:30 pm at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex. The game has been moved to St. Cloud because the Willmar Civic Center Arena is unavailable due to another commitment.

Game 3, if necessary, will be back in Mason City on Sunday at 7:30 PM.





Max Savaloja had a big game for Northern Iowa, scoring two goals and being named the first star of the game. He is a 19-year-old forward from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Both of his goals came in the third period, when North Iowa scored three goals.

The teams were tied 1-1 in the first period. The Bulls Carson Jones opened the scoring at 6:44 AM. However, Willmar recorded it at 3:11 PM. Isaiah Thomas scored his third goal of the playoffs. The 21-year-old attacker from Bismarck, ND, was joined by Lewis Rowan and Ben Johnson.

The Bulls took a 2-1 lead when Caden Smith scored 58 seconds in the second period.

That’s where it stayed until Savaloja scored at 8:06 of the third.

Dylan Gajewski narrowed the WarHawks deficit to 3-2 at 11:07. But Savaloja answered 13 seconds later to make it 4-2. North Iowa scored an empty net to make it 5-2.

Willmar (2-1-0) 1 0 1 2

Northern Iowa (3-0-1) 1 1 3 5

FIRST PERIOD (1) NI: Carson Jones (Lucas Jorgenson, Carter Newpower) 6:44 (2) W: Isaiah Thomas (Lewis Rowan, Ben Johnson) 3:11 PENALTIES: (1) NI: Jones (interference minor, 2 min) 4:02 PM.

SECOND PERIOD (3) NI: Caden Smith (Newpower, Brendan Sloth): 58. PENALTIES: (2) NI: Jones (charge-minor, 2 min) 5:50.

THIRD PERIOD (4) NI: Max Savaloja 3 (War Isogao, Garrett Freeman) 8:06 (5) W: Dylan Gajewski (Thomas, Hunter Bjorge) 11:07 (6): NI: Savaloja (unassisted) 11:20 (7 NI: Isogai (unaided) 16:28, AND PENALTIES: none.

GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Willmar: Lukas Haugen 26/30 Northern Iowa: Carsen Stokes 30/32