Rohit Sharma’s CricKingdom opens new cricket academy in Cambodia





The Cricket Association of Cambodia (CAC), the Praveen Jain Group of Companies and Rohit Sharma’s CricKingdom have signed a deal to open a new cricket academy in Cambodia, according to to the Khmer Times. The academy, first proposed a few months ago, will be located in the capital Phnom Penh. It is funded by the Praveen Jain Group and partners with CricKingdom, which will recruit and train academy coaches, among other things. CricKingdom has roots in India and Singapore, and was co-founded by the former Singaporean national team captain, Chetan Suryawanshi. CAC CEO, Manish Sharma told Khmer Times’ it is a big step forward, a milestone for us. A good academy of international standard with the best local and foreign coaches will help us to develop top professional players, coaches and referees. Setting up the academy with (Rohit) Sharma will be a game changer for Cambodian cricket. According to the CEO of CAC, the facility will be established within 60 days. A Cambodia board XI toured Myanmar in 2020, completing a whitewash of their five-game counterparts (Picture: Cricket Association of Cambodia) – Advertisement – In related news, CAC has also announced that it is once again an ‘active’ member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), making it eligible to participate in regional tournaments. CAC first became a member of the ACC in 2012. Cambodia is not yet a member of the ICC. When asked about the possibility of including cricket in the 2023 South East Asian (SEA) Games, which will be held in Phnom Penh, CAC CEO Sharma said: “Yes, we are preparing a team for the 2023 SEA Games. If this sport is added to the list, we will do our best to get a medal. ” According to CAC’s facebook page, the previously announced Cambodian Premier League T20 tournament has now taken place postponed until July 2021 due to another COVID-19 outbreak in the country. You will read Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire passion to grow the game. Make sure to visit our home page for all the latest newssubscribefor regular updates, and follow up on ECTwitterFacebookLinkedInandYouTube Not sure where to start? Check out our list of features, country profiles and subscribe to our podcast. Support us from US $ 2 per month and receive exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron.







