Story behind the rise of Indian table tennis

In 1988, when eight-time national champion Kamlesh Mehta, the first star of Indian table tennis, entered the Olympics, he first learned about nutrition and physical training.

In 2008, when Achanta Sharath Kamal, the game changer who revolutionized Indian table tennis and eventually broke the Mehtas record for national titles, entered the Olympics, he only had a few basic training camps in India and Europe.

In 2021, four Indian paddlers Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee booked their Tokyo Games single tickets. In addition, a mixed double berth was sealed by Sharath Kamal and Batra, beating the top riders at the Asian qualifying event as the icing on the cake. It was a significant achievement, but somehow it felt like an expected development given the years of development in terms of training, prominence and success.

When I qualified for the Olympics at the age of 20, I had no idea what scientific training was. I worked with Dr Swati Piramal in a high-performance gym in Mumbai and that was the first time my body, nutrition and calories had been analyzed, Mehta said. Scroll.in.

This time, Sharath began preparing for the Tokyo Games in November 2019, and then in October 2020, when the pandemic forced a one-year delay.

I have now understood when I start to worry, what kind of training and how many games I need to be in the best shape. It’s gotten a lot more scientific and is working on the technical and physical aspect of keeping these big tournaments going, Sharath explained.

This is just a simple illustration of the change in sport in India in recent years. Table tennis is not often talked about when it comes to success in sports in India. There are no world champions number 1 or world champions yet. But the celebration comes from small but significant accomplishments.

There are six Indians four men and two women in the top-100 of the senior world rankings, the men’s team is in the top-10. Manav Thakkar also topped the Under-21 rankings in 2020.

Sharath has been the undisputed face of Indian table tennis for nearly two decades, ever since he became India’s first gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games in 2006. That he’s still strong at 38 is another reflection of the evolution of the sport and the system behind it.

Gradual upward curve

When exactly did the balance swing? Like most things in life, it has been a gradual change that has grown into a substantial shift.

Even worldwide, there has been a sea of ​​change in all aspects of the sport: ball, tables, floors, scoring systems, even racket glue and kits. In India, the training, administration, circuit, ranking system and coaching are transforming for the better. But this evolution has escalated over the past decade.

In our day, we got about one or two up to three shots a year. Table tennis was not part of Olympics or Commonwealth Games, the World Championship and the Asian Championship were once every two years, Mehta said. We only had a limited number of tournaments and not much was known about circuit events taking place in front of the world.

Now the top players not only participate in legacy competitions such as the Bundesliga in Germany, but for the most part also train abroad. For example, Diya Chitale, at the age of 16, already trained in Germany and Japan. Sathiyan cut his teeth in Germany, and has had a fertile period in Japan to; he has consistently established himself as one of the best in the country over the years, attending the Olympics for the first time as the culmination of it all.

A crucial factor is the growth of technology that has made sports more professional and accessible. Table tennis in particular has benefited from this as India is not a traditional powerhouse in the sport.

Sharath says it was around 2008, the year of the Beijing Olympics, in which a marked shift took place. Thakkar points to 2011 as the year he and his academically minded parents saw the scope of sport in the country as a career.

The common factor of that period is how the world opened up virtually. Internet access, sports science and video analytics allowed today’s players to level up and spread the game to newer audiences in the pockets in which it was unpopular.

Through the internet we see how a top player trains, which strategy he uses … everything is clearly visible which makes access to top sport easier. At the same time, knowledge is shared over the Internet, sometimes not even on purpose, Sharath said.

Archana Kamath, rising star of the game in India, added: It is no longer isolated, video from top players can be accessed on YouTube and it helps during tournaments so you can prepare for matches. Even though we are far, it helps to watch them play and get a basic idea of ​​how to get used to their game style.

Last year’s lockdown has led to further innovations. SAI hosted webinars and a number of competitions that were organized for the top players to be watched live by everyone, she said.

Thakkar illustrated this with the YouTube coaching lessons of Timo Ball, one of the best paddlers in the world, while Sharath’s career from the early 2000s to now also reflected this development.

When I started in the national team, it was mainly the coach who took care of physical and mental fitness, video analysis and everything else. But now we have different departments and people for these jobs to help the player perform, the veteran said.

[Archive] Kamlesh Mehta: The man who ruled Indian table tennis for over a decade

Mehta has witnessed this 1980s origin story.

I used to go to work every two years and watch games and try to memorize them. But I had no way of really analyzing whether I’m implementing it correctly or incorrectly. But thanks to the technology, I can now watch the best matches in the world at home and watch it over and over, even in slow motion.

As a result, table tennis has not only become often seen as a recreational activity an accessible and popular sport, it has also decentralized the game and the effect is visible in India.

Riding a wave

Mehta explains how the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi prompted investments in national infrastructure and foreign coaches. In the late 80’s India formed an independent Ministry of Sports and it only helped table tennis become an Olympic discipline. As a player and as a coach, Mehta has seen paddlers evolve from part-timers with career questions to bona fide national sports stars, still employed by banks or petroleum companies.

However, if we were to chart the most obvious rise in the chart, it would be the groundbreaking 2018 season with multiple medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games that have propelled the sport to newer heights.

Incidentally, just a year earlier, Ultimate Table Tennis became India’s newest sports league and the role it has played in the game’s rapid rise can be seen. Manika Batra, the foremost female paddler in the country, talked about the value of the prime time exposure when it launched in 2017. Normally nobody watched table tennis, it was only shown DD sports. But everyone is watching us now, it is important for the sport to be on TV, Batra had said Scroll.in in an interview then.

In the following year, she would fulfill the promise of becoming the game’s new face when she became the first Indian woman to win a Commonwealth Games gold in the sport. She took four medals in the event and finished on the podium in every event she was a part of.

This is a trend that has continued for the next two seasons. In the first season [of UTT], G Sathiyan and Manika Batra were the discoveries and immediately there was a big leap at international level. In the second season, there were Archana Kamath and Manav Thakkar who were juniors. The following year was Suthirta Mukhrjeere, who has now qualified for the Olympics. UTT has given players the right kind of exposure needed to beat the top players, Sharath said.

For young people Thakkar and Kamath, the experience was invaluable.

It is good to play with top players and not just against them, you watch how they train on and off the field and learn from it. I love the atmosphere, playing in front of the audience gives confidence in international matches, said Kamath, the 20-year-old national champion in the ladies.

UTT was also a personal turning point for Thakkar.

It happened while I was transforming from junior to senior, I got to play with people like Kristian Karlsson, Simon Gauzy and [work with] top coaches and senior Indian players such as Sharath, Sathiyan, Amalraj, Harmeet. It gave me the faith and confidence that I can gain if I keep working hard.

The rapid growth of table tennis in India is evident from the historic medals at the Asian Games and a competition on television, in addition to the Olympic qualification for Tokyo. In mixed doubles, it is no exaggeration to say that there is a chance of a medal should Sharath Kamal and Batra find their zone and get a decent draw.

But the more promising storyline is also the emergence of young people who get their shoulders under veterans. The longevity of a legend like Sharath, the consistency of the present fate like Batra and Sathiyan mixed with the confidence of the youth is a heady combination for the future of table tennis in India.