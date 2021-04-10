Johnson Earns 100th Victory at OU as Sooners Top Jayhawks

Next game: Kansas 4/10/2021 | 3.30 pm Bally Sports OK KREF 1400 AM / 99.3FM

NORMAN Brett Squires homered and drove in four runs to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to a 10-4 series opening win over Kansas Friday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

The win was Oklahoma’s 100th under head coach Skip Johnson The fourth-year skipper has set a record of 100-66 (.602) at OU.

The start of Friday’s game was delayed by 30 minutes due to lightning in the area during the pre-game warm-up. The Sooners (15-14, 2-5 Big 12) wasted no time lighting the scoreboard as a midfielder Tanner Tredaway hit a lead-off homerun and OU scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to quickly erase a 2-0 deficit. Oklahoma tied the game 4-4 in the fourth inning, then broke away with five runs in the fifth, including a three-run homer by Squires.

After the first inning with two runs, OU pitchers held the Jayhawks (17-12, 1-6 Big 12) on singles in the second and fourth frame. Beginner Wyatt Olds (2-3) gave up two earned runs and struckout six batters in 5.1 innings. Ledgend Smith turned his longest career appearance in relief, threw 3.0 shutout frames with a few strikeouts and allowed only two hits and one run. KU starters Ryan Cyr (3-4) took the loss.

“We’ve done well with their starter because he can really pitch,” Johnson said. “He’s a seasoned man who can find his off-speed pitches and keep you off balance. I thought our hitters did a great job tonight.”

A brisk 25-30 mph wind blowing across the field from left to right in Mitchell Park from the north followed the storms that swept central Oklahoma early Friday evening.

Tredaway’s first homerun to rightfield in the bottom of the first inning was his third of the season. First baseman Tyler Hardman , who went 2 for 4 for the fifth game in a row and scored twice, singled and scored on a single by right fielder Squires to tie the game 2-2. Left fielder Diego Muniz was hit by a pitch and scored on a throwing error, putting Oklahoma in the lead 3-2. In the fourth inning, short stop Brandon Zaragoza Squires rode on a sacrifice fly to tie the game 4-all.

With the bases loaded in the fifth on catcher’s singles Justin Mitchell and Tredaway and an intentional walk to Hardman, Muniz lined out two runs to left field. Squires then hit a three-run home run over the shoulder past the right field wall to make the score 9-4.

The Sooners added a run in the seventh on an RBI-single by second baseman Conor McKenna to reach the final of 10-4.

In the top of the fourth inning, Kansas took a 4-3 lead on a throwing error and had the bases loaded with no outs. Olds then struckout the next two batters and caused a groundout to first base to end the inning without further damage.

“The most important thing to me was when we made a mistake and gave up a run, then (Olds) retired those two batters I thought were the separator in the game,” said Johnson. “We came back and scored, and I thought that was great.”

Smith also escaped a basesloaded situation when he entered the game in the sixth inning, but he struckout and fielded a helicopter to leave the runners behind. He retired the first seven batters he faced. Luke Taggart replaced him in the ninth and picked up the last two outs.

Kansas scored two runs in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Tom Lichty and an RBI single by leftfielder Brett Vosik. The Jayhawks tied 3-3 in the second on a double by shortstop Maui Ahuna, then took a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning on a throwing error.

The Sooners and Jayhawks will continue the series on Saturday. The first pitch is set at 3:30 pm at L. Dale Mitchell Park.