Watch cricket from home? Twitter provides an extravagant experience with new features, Sports News

Twitter is what’s happening in the world, and this season of cricket will allow fans to have a life-sized experience from the comfort of their couch through a range of features that allow them to follow and participate in a lot more. intimate.

In 2020, the absence of ground cricket action caused more fans to turn to Twitter and turn the service into a virtual stadium. Fans came to the service to discuss match times, cheer on their favorite teams and interact with their cricket idols. As a result, conversations during the 2020 cricket season are up 23% from the 2019 season. This year, as cricket fans prepare for another exciting year, Twitter has put together a host of innovative, interactive experiences for fans to celebrate and share. take in conversations as they happen on the service in real time

Here’s how fans can follow the upcoming tournament on social media platform Twitter:

1. Spaces: Spaces, the latest offering from Twitters, allows people to come together to have live audio conversations. Spaces is a great feature for people to have conversations about things they are passionate about, or just get together in an intimate environment to talk with their voice. With cricket being such a huge passion point on Twitter, teams have already started making the most of Spaces to connect with and engage fans in the service. Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) recently hosted a Twitter Space with Zaheer Khan (@ImZaheer) – #TwitterSpaceWithZak – becoming the first sports club in the country to do so. The Space had kept Zaheer in touch with fans and sharing plans for the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: #IndiraNagarKaGunda: Rahul Dravid’s ‘angry’ avatar is taking Twitter by storm – Check the best comments

2. Emojis: Twitter has launched eight new jersey emojis for all teams in English and six Indian languages. Fans can simply tweet with the team’s hashtags to unlock these emojis and join live conversations. Here are some of the hashtags that will unlock the team emojis: # IPL2021, #MumbaiIndians, #OneFamily, #WhistlePodu, #WeAreChallengers, #HallaBol, #RoyalsFamily, #PunjabKings, #SaddaPunjab, #KKRHaiTaibo, #KRmyTaibo, OrangeRaiTaibo, #KRAibo, and moreHaiTaibo.

3. Topics: Twitter topics allow people to follow conversations about specific topics. Using machine learning, Topics bring up related Tweets about a topic so people can follow different interest categories. When you follow a topic, you’ll see Tweets from a number of accounts – whether you follow them or not – about the shared interest. Last year, Twitter introduced several topics to cricket – one for the series and several others for all teams – so that people can keep up to date with all the conversations about cricket.

4. Twitter Lists: Twitter Lists – a compilation of Twitter accounts – let people build their favorite accounts to follow tweets on a specific topic and populate a separate timeline for the list. If you view the timeline of this list, you will see Tweets from all accounts in that list. In order to keep a close eye on people about what their cricket season favorites are saying and doing, Twitter has created lists of accounts that can be followed for each team, including the squads and their coaches.

ALSO READ: First game could be my last: Chris Lynn on running out of Captain Rohit Sharma in IPL 2021 opener

Ahead of the opening game of # IPL2021 between @mipaltan and @RCBTweets in Chennai on Fridays, keep up to date with the action here with the help of these lists: Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) April 8, 2021

Live shows: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will host live shows to bring fans closer together. The shows will feature commentary and watch the game virtually, along with a select group of fans, every match day.

6. Event page and scorecard: Fans can easily go to an event page to follow all live updates and real-time conversations on Twitter. In addition, fans can also view the live scores on the scorecard displayed at the top of the events page and follow the match along the way. Follow the events page below for all real-time conversations around the opening match #MIvRCB:

These innovations give the public on the social media platform more opportunities than before to get closer to their favorite teams and players and show their direct support.

View WION’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here!