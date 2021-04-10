Rochester Grizzlies Goalie Shane Soderwall denies Peorias Reid Lune a goal Friday April 9, 20201. (Jerry Olson for The Post Bulletin)

Rochester Grizzlies Goalie Shane Soderwall denies Peorias Reid Lune a goal Friday April 9, 20201. (Jerry Olson for The Post Bulletin)

The Rochester Grizzlies took on the Peoria Mustangs in Game 2 of the NA3HL Central Division Finals on April 9, 2021. (Jerry Olson for the Post Bulletin)

The Rochester Grizzlies took on the Peoria Mustangs in Game 2 of the NA3HL Central Division Finals on April 9, 2021. (Jerry Olson for the Post Bulletin)

The Rochester Grizzlies increased the pressure on the Peoria Goalie in the second period of play Friday night in game two of the NA3HL Central Division Finals, April 9, 2021. (Jerry Olson for the Post Bulletin)

The Rochester Grizzlies increased the pressure on the Peoria Goalie in the second period of play Friday night in game two of the NA3HL Central Division Finals, April 9, 2021. (Jerry Olson for the Post Bulletin)

Rochester Grizzlies Joey Fodstad scores a goal in a route of the Peoria Mustangs on Friday evening. April 9, 2020 1. (Jerry Olson for The Post Bulletin)

Rochester Grizzlies Joey Fodstad scores a goal in a route of the Peoria Mustangs on Friday evening. April 9, 2020 1. (Jerry Olson for The Post Bulletin)

Rochester Grizzlies Garrett Smith (20) and Dylan Schneider celebrate Schneider's goal in Game 2 of the NA3HL Central Division Finals. April 9, 2020 1. (Jerry Olson for The Post Bulletin)

Rochester Grizzlies Garrett Smith (20) and Dylan Schneider celebrate Schneider’s goal in Game 2 of the NA3HL Central Division Finals. April 9, 2020 1. (Jerry Olson for The Post Bulletin)

Grizzlies Hunter Wilmes is tripped by a Peoria Mustang in the second period of play Friday-evening in game two of the NA3HL Central Division Finals. April 9, 2020 1. (Jerry Olson for The Post Bulletin)

Grizzlies Hunter Wilmes is tripped by a Peoria Mustang in the second period of play Friday-evening in game two of the NA3HL Central Division Finals. April 9, 2020 1. (Jerry Olson for the Post Bulletin)

There was plenty to celebrate on Friday night as the Rochester Grizzlies take on the Peoria Mustangs in game 2 of the NA3HL Central Division Finals. Hart had just scored. April 9, 2020 1. (Jerry Olson for The Post Bulletin)

There was plenty to celebrate on Friday night as the Rochester Grizzlies take on the Peoria Mustangs in game 2 of the NA3HL Central Division Finals. Hart had just scored. April 9, 2020 1. (Jerry Olson for The Post Bulletin)

Subscribe to newsletter for email alerts