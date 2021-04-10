The Ping Pong Diplomacy: 50 Years Ago ‘Peace’ Between China and the United States

On April 10, 1971, the stars and stripes of the national table tennis team were the first Americans to set foot in Beijing since the arrival of Mao, breaking the wall of suspicion between the United States and China. Then the media dubbed that historic moment “Ping-pong diplomacy,” born of an accidental episode that also inspired one of Forrest Gump’s “exploits.”

“Someone claimed that the peace of the world was in our hands, but i just played ping pong!There may be only one way to overcome the skepticism he gives 1971 surrounds this story: observe it with the purity of Forrest Gump, he’s that there was … half a century ago; it was indeed the literary essence of Winston Groom – which became iconic in Robert Zemeckis ‘film adaptation for Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning performance – the peacemaker, the man who favors, ideally – and completely involuntary, as in his style – the reopening of the dialogue between China and the US.Word of honor from our hero, he is still sunk on his couch in Savannah and fantasizes about Jenny, the Vietnam War and the friendship with “Bubba”, who will die in his arms and a thousand atrocities. Brave and happy, Forrest, who got away with a bullet in the buttocks and learned the rules of the game while being admitted to the military hospital, nowcompetent andcalled to represent the army in the table tennis tournament which will, in effect, mark a turning point in relations between the two superpowers: “I thought – he recalls – that they sent me back to the Viet Cong, but my superiors were convinced that the best way to fight the communists was ping pong was.. “. In the dragons’ lair, Private Gump fires shots in high school and is greeted by a star upon his return home; covered with gold of advertising, with the income obtained from testimonials of a brand rackets, he will be able to devote himself to shrimp trade, in honor of the promise made to the corporal friend. Superlative, recalling his participation in the “Dick Cavett Show” along with John Lennon: “We were the first Americans to enter China in millions of years, I had become more famous than Pinocchio!Actually “only” from 22, from 1949, from the arrival of the People’s Republic and from Mao Tse-tung, who had a less innocent idea of ​​their national sport: “Look at the ball and think it is the head of the capitalist enemy – one of his famous slogans – then hit it with our socialist joke!And to say that Forrest – like the equally “absent-minded” Glenn, the real protagonist of this kind of “anime”geopolitics – they just wanted a very normal, ‘democratic’ bus



Prefer the ticket Glenn Cowan he was the hippie of the group, full of curls and peace and love, a flower child with the “vice” – among many others – of ping pong. New Yorker transplanted to Los Angeles and apprentice to Master Milla Boczar, sinks with States at the 1971 Japan World Cup, kicked out in the first round. But for the record tangerine- of the time – in reality the only official sources, hence the suspicions of an artfully crafted ‘script’ – Cowan didn’t want to go back to the hotel. He stopped for a momentAichi Prefectural Gymnasium from Nagoya and to get rid of the disappointment, exchange a few words and a few points with some of the champions who continued to train in the structure. When he comes out confused, they have left him pleasantly on foot: what now? As if by magic – it is not clear why he was invited to climb or because of his natural aptitude for it‘auto Stop, as a good son of the Beat Generation he was on the bus of the Chinese national team:an American, an “imperialist” in the den of communism! In short, Glenn would have been wanted as an ordinary “Ajeje Brazorf” if the other star of this fable had not recently taken the chair: “the great and flawless” Zhuang Zedong

My best enemy ZZ was a living legend of it pngpng qi, Mao’s favorite. Born 1940, three times world champion and out revolutionary technology – Borrowed from martial arts – but “distributed” by the Red censors, who had in effect forced Captain Zhuang and his companions to skip the two previous world championships to avoid unpleasant revisionist threats. The inconvenience of hosting is therefore understandable a potential Pentagon “spy” on his bus: “And do I have to sit next to my enemy number one?”, Zedong’s dilemma. After that it will be ten endless minutes of “study” of the opponentand with the help of the interpreter, he will reach out to the secret agent Cowan, codenamed Flower power: “Although the US government is not a friend of China – it seems he was whispering in his ear – your people who are friends of the ChineseGet out of the cylinder – out of the bag? – a very precious one silk painting of the Huangshan Mountains, as a sign of peace to his brother YankeeWhich he’d like to answer, but he’s got nothing but a curmudgeon in the pockets of his flared jeans combOur Fonzie scratches his head shyly e see the the lighting: somewhere in the room he should have a t-shirt with the pacifist colors and the words “Never mind“, from the Beatles. Perfect. His dead.”



Zhuang Zedong and Glenn Cowan-Ansa

Ping Pong Diplomacy The transfer from the sports hall only took 15 minutes, but the news spread at the speed of light and dozens of journalists had already forced the hotel squareGlenn plays the game, to the increasingly poignant questions about the encounter, imbalances: “Visit China? I would like to see many countries, for example China. The shot of the ‘strange couple’ ends right on the cover of Dacankao – newspaper addressed to the higher echelons of the regime – and can only be welcomed by the Commander in chief:the plan of Mao and the American president Richard Nixon – relieve tensionin an anti-Soviet key – can take off, make it to the final leap forwardBecause, on April 10, 1971,the US delegation – based in Hong Kong, UK – flies to Shanghai for a week-long tour of friendly matches, oriental dance shows and why not, a journey to the wall and the forbidden cityA few months later – under the consequences of what was renamed “Ping Pong Diplomacy” – the People’s Republic of the dictator Shaoshan will be regarded as the exclusive, legitimate representative to the United Nations,to the detriment of the Republic of China (the former nationalist garrison led by “colleague” Chiang Kai-shek who had taken refuge in Taiwan after the defeat in the civil war and in the name of the Mao-Nixon axis of the seat on the Security Council). A question has never been resolved – and that will certainly not be able to solve a ball – with obvious consequences also at the sports level (the island is still considered a ‘province’ by Beijing and despite being independent in all respects, Taipei for example cannot compete in the Olympics with its official flag).



The magazine ‘Legion’ raises doubts about the deal: “What’s behind it?”. On the cover of ‘Time’ the American delegation visiting Mao’s China

Zhuang and Cowan: The Last Stop For his political prowess, Zedong will be rewarded by the party with an “armchair” by Ministro of sportsA blood-stained cargo, which disappears on Helmsman I will pay with theforced exile and imprisonment. Restored to the role of talent scout of young promises of the racket, he died in 2013, with a lump in his throat, manifested in a letter to the mother of Cowan, suffering from schizophrenia e killed by drugs when he was in his early fifties“I haven’t had a chance to see Glenn again – admits Zhuang – the biggest regret of my life“Terminus, get out.