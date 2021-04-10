Barely a three-star, DE prospect Darren Agu commits to Notre Dame – Inside the Irish





Notre Dame has earned a benefit of the doubt in recruiting three-star defensive targets. After developing the likes of Jamir Jones and Ade Ogundeji into bona fide collegiate contributors and NFL opportunities, the Irish have demonstrated the ability to identify and develop emerging talent over a four-year period. But when it comes down to it consensus three-star defensive end Darren Agu (Ruban Gap-Nacoochee School; Ga.) and his commitment on Friday afternoon, Notre Dame doesn’t need that benefit of the doubt. If the No. 47 prospect in Georgia, per rivals.com, signs up as a three-star recruit within six months, it will come as a surprise, and if so, he will only be considered a three-star in recruitment. The Irish offered Agu at the beginning of the month, and he clearly wasn’t waiting to take that opportunity. It’s a huge offer; you can’t pass it up Agu countered Illustrated in blue and goldThey could easily get someone else on my position so once I got the offer I wanted to make it official ASAP. Its ranking is the result of two factors. First, Agu mainly plays tight end in high school. Second, he only moved to the United States about a year ago (born in Ireland, raised in England) and thus only signed up for one season of traditional football for college coaches to evaluate. Despite those hurdles, Notre Dame and many others quickly realized that Agu could be a unique player. His list of offers doesn’t read like a usual three stars, with eight SEC offers (including Alabama and Auburn) and nine ACC offers (including Florida State and North Carolina), along with Penn State, Colorado, and Iowa State to get the Power Five finalize. conferences. College coaches say I am very athletic for my mate, Agu said. They think I can get past the rush or fall into cover. I could play tight end or defensive end on the next level. His ability to hold a block, offensively speaking, indicates easy contact, and those blocks contain some power too. At six feet tall, however, it is Agus’s height that suggests the most promise at the defensive end. Well, that six-foot length plus his speed. Allegedly, Agu recently drove a 4.75-second sprint from 40 meters in a camp. For context, the former Notre Dame ends Daelin Hayes and Ogundeji clocked 40 times from 4.69 and 4.71 respectively during the Irish Pro Day two weeks ago. Simply put, Notre Dame found a four-star prospectus in a three-star ranking, making Agu the 12th commitment in the 2022 class and the third defensive end, joining Tyson Ford and Aiden Gobaira. Collier also cooperated #Notre Dame sophomore de Alexander Ehrensberger https://t.co/joF25r2wec – Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) April 9, 2021 tweet to @d_farmer







