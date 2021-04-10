Liverpool, C-NS football game stopped in 4th quarter: both schools embarrassed themselves

Cicero, NY – The athletic directors of Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse High School stopped a football game between the teams in the fourth quarter on Friday night after a few injuries and a string of personal mistakes that indicated the teams were unable to behave well enough to make finish it off.

Cicero-North Syracuse led 21-0 with 10 minutes and 20 seconds to go when C-NS AD Timothy Bednarski and Liverpool AD ​​Ari Liberman met with officials and ended the game prematurely.

Bednarski said it was the first time in nine years that as an athletic director at C-NS, he had to end a game early due to behavioral issues.

Both he and Liverpool coach Dave Mancuso called the inability to finish the game embarrassing for the two schools, and the aftermath after the game included a Cicero-North Syracuse fan threatening a Liverpool player when the Warriors left the stadium.

It got chippy in both directions and it got out of hand, Bednarski said. The game meant nothing at the time. I think both schools have embarrassed themselves.

The emotion was evident everywhere. While some players would help each other out after playing and knock each other out of respect, a handful of each team engaged in trash talk and chippy behavior from the start.

The heightened emotion associated with a rivalry took a nasty turn in the third quarter following a frightening injury to Liverpool quarterback Brendan Mancuso.

The quarterback ran down the middle and ran into a host of C-NS defenders. He continued to churn his legs in search of yardage until all 22 players on the field formed a scrum.

The stack moved, pushing the product from both sides, until Mancuso started kicking backwards. He fell to the ground, a pile of corpses fell on him and he gave a quick scream. Players quickly started shouting at each other to get off the pile.

The quarterback never got up. He was cared for by trainers and emergency medical personnel, lifted onto a cart, driven off the field, and taken to a hospital.

His father, the Liverpool head coach, said he believes the quarterback suffered a broken ankle. Dave Mancuso left the field soon after speaking to his team after the game to join his son.

The stadium remained silent for about 10 minutes while Brendan Mancuso lay on the ground. When he was taken off the field, a handful of his teammates shouted, We love you, B.

25 Liverpool football visits Cicero-North Syracuse

He raised his fist in confirmation, then leaned his head back on both palms as he was wheeled out of the stadium.

Some Liverpool players believed there were bad intentions during the game, escalating a pattern where teams ready to dislike each other saw bad motives in their opponent’s action.

Cicero-North Syracuse scored on the ensuing possession to make the game 21-0, then recovered a fumble on Liverpool’s next possession, adding to the Warriors’ negative energy and frustration on the pitch.

As the Northstars tried to score again, quarterback James Razmovski threw a slope over the center of the end zone for Liverpool linebacker Mike Nigro. The linebacker sprinted up and delivered a big hit, a scary punch that seemed to bind to the neck or head of the C-NS receiver. The receiver walked off the field, but only with the help of trainers after a long delay.

Nigro suffered a personal foul for aiming and was thrown out of the game, while Cicero-North Syracuse Maxwell White rushed to his teammate’s defense and struck Nigro while on the ground, creating a second personal foul. game added.

Both coaches took to the field and complained about the other side’s behavior. Cicero-North Syracuse coach Dave Kline seemed to be struggling with Nigros’s high hit, which Liverpool coaches said was the result of an aggressive football game.

Dave Mancuso argued that the second personal foul just as deserved a goalkeeper throw or an extra penalty.

Shortly afterwards, when Liverpool coaches praised players for keeping their heads on the sidelines, Liverpool’s Eldin Perez earned a personal foul for his behavior after a tackle that would have caused a turnaround on downs.

It was the final straw for administrators, who stopped the game, one of the most eagerly anticipated of the pandemic-shortened football season.

I would never tell anyone to shoot someone cheaply, Dave Mancuso told his players after the game. If I ever do that, I’m in the wrong profession. I’m not talking about Michael’s game. I have coached for 16 years. This makes me feel ashamed.

Cicero-North Syracuse came in as the No. 1 ranked team in Class AA in Section III. Liverpool came in as No. 3. The teams, whose rivalry has been dubbed the Star-Wars Cup, played twice last year and split two games. Liverpool’s regular season win was the first of the series since 2015. Northstars’ win came in the playoffs.

Given the pandemic, the Warriors had waited more than a year for a chance to avenge the loss, one in which Cicero-Northern Syracuse outperformed 21 points in the second half and won a semi-final in sections.

With no playoffs scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the game was one of the biggest of the high school season, possibly the only chance the two teams would get against each other. Liverpool players had used last season’s result to motivate themselves during the long wait for a football season. Emotion had a lot of time to build up.

Cicero-North Syracuse coach Dave Kline declined to discuss the early ending of the game or the events leading up to it, indicating it was a team issue.

The teams were kept separate when they left, but as the Liverpool team crossed the stadium to get on the buses, a handful of adult C-NS fans approached the gate the team had to walk through.

I’ll find you 32, someone shouted repeatedly, using the Nigros number. I’ll find you, 32.

A C-NS manager came across his path and sent the fan the other way. A small group of C-NS supporters gathered near the Liverpool buses anyway, with adults and teenagers urging each other until the vehicles pulled away.

This is not what we do, said a C-NS administrator, encouraging fans to leave.

Those were perhaps the only things the rivals agreed on.

At the end of an ugly scene and a sad night due to sportsmanship, both sides behaved in ways they would rather not be known for.

If we win, we want to win with class, Dave Mancuso told his team afterwards. When we lose, we want to lose with class. This is unacceptable. Now they can always look back on the film and say: what about that?

