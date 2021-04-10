Women’s tennis cruises at Bentley, 4-0







Markaryan led three double winners for the Skyhawks, posting points in doubles and singles. Markaryan leads three double winners for Skyhawks with two fixed points WALTHAM, Mass. (April 9, 2021) – Stonehill College, ranked # 8 in the most recent Oracle / Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Region rankings, achieved its second win of the week with a 4-0 decision over Bentley University in Conference Northeast 10 women’s tennis action on the Brandeis University campus this afternoon. Highlights Junior Emma Markaryan led three double winners for Stonehill and was part of two set points for the Skyhawks in the win.

led three double winners for Stonehill and was part of two set points for the Skyhawks in the win. Junior Samantha Ormesher and sophomores Lily Peter also posted single and double wins for Stonehill in the match.

and sophomores also posted single and double wins for Stonehill in the match. Stonehill’s top doubles the pairing of sophomores Cristina Solorzano Valencia and Steffi Antao also earned a win for Stonehill in a three doubles sweep. How it happened Markaryan and Peter took the doubles for Stonehill with their 6-2 win over number 2 after Ormesher and senior Isabelle porter rolled to a 6-1 win over No. 2. Solorzano Valencia and Antao completed the doubles sweep with their 6-2 win over No. 1.

rolled to a 6-1 win over No. 2. Solorzano Valencia and Antao completed the doubles sweep with their 6-2 win over No. 1. Ormesher placed Stonehill’s first singles point without dropping a match in her 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 5 against Bentley junior Cindy Luo

Peter pulled Stonehill within a point of the match win with her impressive 6-1, 6-1 victory over No. 6 singles against Bentley’s sophomore Anna Higgins



Peter also had singles and doubles for the Skyhawks, pairing with Markaryan at number 3 in the doubles Markaryan added the match-clinching point to her afternoon for Stonehill, taking a 6-2, 6-0 win on No. 4 singles against Bentley freshman Anna Lang Remarkable Solorzano Valencia is # 6 in the Oracle / ITA Division II East Region singles rankings.

Markaryan is now 22-2 across her career in NE10 singles matches after today’s win. She has posted a record in singles in her career of 31-9, including her 4-1 record this spring. Next one Stonehill (4-2, 4-2 NE10) is back in action on Sunday, when Saint Anselm College hosts at the Sally Blair Ames Sports Complex at 11am. Spectators are not allowed to attend due to Stonehill College and NE10 COVID-19 attendance policy. Bentley will host Southern New Hampshire University, number 3 in the region, at 2 p.m. Sunday For the latest news on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter Instagram and FacebookFans can do it too Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos