Blackhawks Isaak Phillips could become Team Jamaica’s first NHL alumnus

In some ways, Blackhawks prospect Isaak Phillips has followed a typical hockey path.

His mother is Finnish. He grew up an hour outside of Toronto. He worked his way up through Canadian juniors, including two years with Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League. He was called up by the Hawks in the fifth round in October and signed his entry-level NHL contract on March 31.

In other aspects, however, Phillips’ background and path were different. He is black. His father is from the Caribbean island of St. Vincent. And in 2018, he played in what was essentially the first Jamaican hockey team.

That was quite a great experience to have a team full of kids who look like you, said Phillips, 19. You look around and everyone looks the same. It was a fun summer tournament and hopefully something that can put Team Jamaica on the map.

Jamaica became an associate member of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) in 2012, and the momentum to grow hockey in the island nation of 2.9 million has taken off in recent years.

It started with that 2018 team, which competed in the Team Elite Prospect Hockey Showcase tournament in Toronto and won, unbeaten in eight games.

We had to set up a team ourselves so we could show people that this was a likely idea, said EJ Phillipps, the co-founder and CEO of the Jamaica Olympic Ice Hockey Federation (JOIHF). Isaac has done a great job of coming in and really helping to elevate the team and himself, and to get the maximum exposure so that we can move forward.

That team was made up of Canadian-born players under 20 with different Caribbean ancestors. Since then, however, the JOIHF has expanded its player outreach programs enough that it now only uses players of specific Jamaican ancestry.

Board member Gary Smith said it has developed a 75-player prospect list that includes Canadian junior leagues, college hockey conferences, and pro minor leagues.

Jamaica made a selection in the LatAm Cup 2019, a tournament in Florida with 21 teams from Central and South American countries, and also won that tournament. After the 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID-19, it will try to defend its title in October.

And Jamaica has its eyes on greater heights, including Olympic participation. The JOIHF has designed and raised money for a multipurpose ice rink in Kingston, enabling the country to become a full IIHF member. And it started with a hockey class with 42 students enrolled this semester at GC Foster College in Spanish Town.

The goal is to develop a national hockey program similar to that of Mexico, which has competed in the IIHFs Division II World Championships since 2000 and has approximately 2,700 registered adult players.

[We want] to continue to expand the grassroots program in Jamaica, which would begin with a street hockey, roller-hockey transition scenario, developing young children at the school level, Smith said. In five years’ time, the rink will hopefully be built and will have learning to skate and hockey learning programs.

That will really be the start of Jamaican-born players developing into legitimate ice hockey players.

Phillips can be proud of his contributions to the start of this movement. He has become the first JOIHF alum to sign an NHL contract and hopes to become the first to play in the NHL in the not-too-distant future.

Special rules during the pandemic gave Phillips the rare opportunity to play in the American Hockey League as a 19-year-old this season, and he admitted arriving in Rockford with fairly low expectations. He was not sure if he was just there to practice and improve under the Hawks development staff or if he would play in regular season games.

It turned out to be the last. The 6-3 defender played in 16 of IceHogs’ first 21 games, picking up six points and learning how to adjust to the next level.

You just learn to think the pro game, Phillips said. In junior [hockey], you can get away with some things an extra movement or hold [the puck] for an extra second. But here everything goes fast, fast, fast. Everyone in this league can play to the next level and everyone is fighting to get there, so you just learn little inclinations and little tips and tricks: how to move the puck faster, how to use your body.

I try to learn something new after every game … and then I try to be a quick study, get that straight into my game and show that I can really be coachable.

When Phillips received the contract offer late last month, he called his parents to share the news, and some tears of joy were shed.

The three-year deal officially kicks off next season. Phillips knows hell will be back in the AHL next fall, but he hopes to make his NHL debut at some point during the season.

That would make history for Team Jamaica, but Phillips hopes it won’t be seen as remarkable at all in the end.

We’re getting into sports, he said. As you see more black players in the game, it will help the younger generations. To me, I know when you see some black players in the NHL, it inspired me to keep chasing my dreams.