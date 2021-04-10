CSK skipper MS Dhoni enjoys TT session with his super kings ahead of their IPL 2021 opener in Wankhede





From teeing off in the nets to chilling out with friends while playing table tennis, CSK skipper MS Dhoni is certainly in the right space for their highly anticipated IPL 2021 opener against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium. CSK hopes Dhoni will come to the party and the new CSK setup will help with his experience. In the TT table he had Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo as company. Also Read – Sanjay Manjrekar on Ajinkya Rahane Ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Clash: no supporter of him in T20s CSK shared the video of Dhoni’s matchday routines leading up to their IPL opener. Read also – IPL 2021 | Having Captain Virat Kohli on the other hand makes the job a little easier: RCB’s Glenn Maxwell Match Day Routines – Do Them Right! Tune in to your 📺 at 5:00 PM and catch up with The Super Kings Show! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC @BuienRadarNL pic.twitter.com/KfFU90uFLw Also Read – IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match 2 in Mumbai: Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Toss Timing, Squads – Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 10, 2021 It would also be interesting to see where Dhoni bats in the sequence. He’s dealt with backlash many times for being way up and running. Pludits believe he should hit # 4 higher in order. Another good news is that CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently confirmed that Dhoni would also play the next IPL. MI vs CSK SQUADS – Capitals of Delhi: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings. Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth. Match starts at 7.30pm.







