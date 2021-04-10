Sports
Possible replacements for Tommy Togiai by nose
When Larry Johnson recalls the role Tommy Togiai played last season in the interior of Ohio’s defensive line, he remembers his strength.
It was so powerful inside you could barely move it, Johnson said.
But while the Buckeyes look for a replacement for Togiai in nose gear this off-season, muscle isn’t the only consideration.
Johnson, the team’s veteran defense line coach, sees other traits as valuable to an inner lineman standing on the nose.
That guy must be a powerful man, Johnson said. He must be smart. He must understand protection.
We like a bigger man, but I’ll take speed over big to make sure we can make a difference in the scrimmage. We want to overthrow the scrimmage. That’s what we’re asking that nose to do, to create a new line of scrimmage and bounce the ball.
By returning for another season, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility given to all players by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic, Antwuan Jackson offers the Buckeyes some speed on the position.
He will give us more exercise inside, Johnson said.
Last season, Jackson appeared in all eight games and had 11 tackles in total, including one behind the scrimmage and a sack.
Hes one of several candidates who could come in next season at nose for Togiai, paired alongside Haskell Garrett. Others include fellow veterans Jerron Cage and Taron Vincent.
Cage filled his nose tackle during the loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game when Togiai was sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test.
Although he was the least experienced of the bunch, Vincent joined the highest pedigree program in 2018, the top-ranked defensive tackle in his recruiting class and son of former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Troy Vincent.
Speaking to reporters on a Zoom call on Friday, Johnson seemed pleased with all of their development over three weeks of spring training.
I’m really happy with where we are now with our guys inside, he said, and how hard they work to make a difference.
Vincent has taken significant steps this low season.
Coach Ryan Day named him the most improved defensive linemen earlier this week and said he scored as a champion in winter strength and conditioning workouts.
It was enough progress that it prompted Day to predict an escape season for Vincent.
His playing was excellent, Day added. He definitely plays his best football.
A shoulder injury in 2019 halted part of his development, prompting him to wear a red shirt as a sophomore.
His recovery from injury was carried over to 2020 and affected his preparation for last season, even though he played in six games.
A month-long closure last spring also hindered rehabilitation.
I couldn’t really get the full amount of treatment I needed, Vincent said. We were closed so I was not in the facility. That was a bit of a struggle and slowed everything down. When we got back I was behind.
Johnson sees his improved health as the main reason for a jump.
He’s in a great position right now, Johnson said. He is what we thought he would be if we brought him in and recruited him. He has a great spring because he is healthy. He plays fast, he is strong on attack.
Vincent could eventually end up as a three-trick, rotating with Garrett on the defensive tackle position that is on a guard’s outer shoulder rather than between the guard and the center.
But he will be lining up at both places this spring and learn to fill in both places where necessary.
All d-tackles can play three techniques or nose, Vincent said. We can all exchange. That certainly increases our games to be able to play both positions.
@joeyrkaufman
