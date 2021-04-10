Vegas barbers’ hockey choices create buzz

LAS VEGAS The face mist is an aloe-lavender blend, the collagen-cream blend of organic oils, including Kalahari melon and prickly pear, with extracts of jasmine, geranium and bergamot.

John Taddio applies only the best anti-aging formulations to customer mugs.

His facility with the scissors, in the far right cubicle of the South Point barbershop, leaves every customer model worthy.

And the straight razor he wields is so close, well, he describes it best.

A baby’s ass would be jealous, Taddio says.

What’s unique about its booth, however, is how a visit can pay for itself, and then some. Patrons walk away feeling younger and more alive.

Richer too, if they stick to his NHL tips.

The Tonsorial Tout of Vegas.

Well, not every day presents a good game, he laughs. But I can usually find one.

REVENGE GAMES

Taddios’s voice rises a few decibels on the phone.

Funny you should ask about the Blackhawks … I gave their game as an Over today to a guy in Cincinnati who bets a lot along with Tampa Bay to win.

Three minutes earlier, the 4-3 loss of Hawks against Carolina had become final. An enviable total of 5.5 came with an extra cost of -125 ($ 125 risk to win $ 100). The Lightning also defeated Columbus 3-2. The Ohio friend made $ 10,000.

The previous day, Taddio had recommended Colorado (who beat Phoenix 9-3) and Over in Minnesota-San Jose, with the same favorable total price of 5.5 and -125. The Sharks won 4-2.

When the Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN) started at South Point, Taddio, as John the Barber, became a semi-regular NHL Insider on the first satellite radio outlet for all sports betting. Listeners enjoyed his sound reasoning.

The next morning, we discuss his betting strategies as Taddio gives 35-year-old Brandon Fanning a resident of Eau Claire, Wisconsin who visits his father, Robert, the full facial.

Robert Fanning, a Chicago transplant, is one of South Points’ high rollers.

Earlier in the week, Taddio had recommended selecting clients who contact him on a daily basis, the Blackhawks over Carolina. Chicago won 2-1. That played a role in his selection of the Carolina-Chicago Over.

The Blackhawks had beaten them, but now Carolina came back and won. Teams play a lot of back to backs so there are a lot of revenge games, guys get pissed off. The Blackhawks have been good, but the Hurricanes are close to the playoffs.

When Chicago won, I knew they wouldn’t last. They are not as aggressive as the hurricanes.

The Blackhawks compete for a winning record.

They are small, he adds. They can’t keep up with the very good teams.

ENTERTAINING CAREER

Born in Buffalo, Taddio dropped out of high school at the age of 16 to pursue hairdressing training, confident that the calling would give him an entertaining life to meet interesting people. He is not disappointed.

He had cut coconuts from Bill’s footballers during training camp. Former Sabers defender Mike Robitaille, whose signed and framed 8-by-10 hangs nearby, is a hockey favorite.

Taddio and his wife, Connie, raised three daughters, moved to Las Vegas in 2004, and he has lived at South Point for 15 years.

Another customer, affiliated with the Wirtz Corporation that owns the Blackhawks and is involved in a Vegas beverage distribution business, donated souvenirs to him after Chicago won the Stanley Cup in 2015.

(He doesn’t want to give up his age, but Taddio finally says he was sixteen in the early 1960s. He doesn’t pick up on his self-accusation.)

South Point owner Michael Gaughan, son of the late Vegas legend Jackie Gaughan, has had a regular weekly appointment for years. Taddio pours Michael’s hot water towels with a splash of his favorite cologne.

Cold water compresses the spring Gaughan awake after 40 minutes of sleep induced by Enya on the Taddios Bose audio system.

THE HUMAN FACTOR

Taddio likes the zigzag theory. Because NHL teams play against each other so often, Team A wins first and Team B often gets the next.

He follows hot players, knows who is injured. He has an innate puck sense, honed when he played recreational hockey in Buffalo. The human factor, Taddio says, is also built into hockey.

When a team scores early in the first period, it taps in-game mobile app options for a tie in the first period with a typical odds of +230 (stake $ 100 to win $ 230). Two or three hundred dollars is its typical unit.

He only deals with games today or tomorrow. However, when pressed, he prefers Colorado (+500 on William Hill) or Vegas (+800) to win the Stanley Cup, with Florida (+2000) as his big shot.

He’s worried about pickaxes heading south. But his friend from Cincinnati softens him and crows that his success rate is about 75%. He rewards Taddio well.

Some ask why he is not contributing to or running a real tout service, but Taddio is suspicious of such operations.

He also likes football. He stopped gambling before Lent, which ends the next day, when he will play the Over in Atalanta-Udinese in Italy.

He points to his phone.

There it is, says Taddio. A total of 2. Usually there are three [goals]That is a given to pass on. Minus-135. That’s a good one.

Atalanta wins 3-2. The Tonsorial Tout strikes again.

See him for an exceptional cut and shave, take advantage of his sports suggestions. Hints of jasmine, geranium and bergamot in the air? Just the sweet scent of success.