7 hidden gems to play today

Defeat Saber is the Duck hunting or Wii Sports from Oculus Quest 2 games. Once you put on the virtual reality headset and start swaying the controllers to the beat of the music, it becomes incredibly clear how VR games can be so fun and addicting. While there are a few hugely popular games and apps that everyone should try first, there are also many hidden VR gems that you may not be aware of.

If you’re just getting started with a new Oculus Quest 2 headset, there are a few games (and parts) you should start with. This introduces you to the next generation system. However, if you’ve already spent some time with a headset, it’s time to find out what other apps are out there.

By putting on a VR headset, you experience things that just aren’t possible in the real world. That’s true Richie’s plank experience comes in. You ride an elevator to the top of a very tall building and then step outside on just a short wooden plank. Then, as a pirate who has been caught and charged, you have to walk with it.

There is much more to it Richie’s plank experience, but the fun starting gimmick is a way for a fear of heights to face their fear without leaving the ground. After the plank walk you will fly through the city and do small chores. This is not intended to be an in-depth game or something that will take a lot of time. It’s a great way to entertain friends and family. It is also a way to move to a new place with no real consequences.

Smash Drums is immediately familiar with it Guitar Hero gameplay mechanics. Instead of pressing buttons on the neck of a guitar in sync with the music, you’re hitting a drum kit here. I don’t really play drums, but I found these mostly addictive and compelling. As long as you stay within a difficulty level that matches your skills, everyone can have a great time.

This game is absolutely hidden and not available from the standard Oculus store. To install this title, you can visit or visit the link provided here Applab.gamesThe site provides a way for developers to test their apps before putting them on the official store. Some titles may be unstable or not completely polished, but Smash Drums seems complete and works well. You will see a warning to let you know all that before installing.

Yes, it’s a bit nerdy to play a board game in VR, but it also has a lot of benefits. First, there are no pieces to clear or lose. More importantly, you can play with other real people without them coming over or setting aside the time you need to meet up somewhere.

Capture VR is a solid replication of the physical board game. It’s nice to be able to play a familiar game in a new location, such as a rustic lodge. One of the nice things about it Catan VR is that it doesn’t need hand-tracking controllers, so it can work with a variety of Oculus headsets, such as the cheaper Oculus Go. This allows the widest selection of friends to join your custom games.

Gym class is another hidden app, not yet available in the Oculus store. There are ways to experience and most sports Gym class is all about basketball. Here you can go to court to shoot, rebound and dunk.

From the beginning of April 2021 Gym class is still more of a robust demo than a full game. It has everything to make something much bigger, but at the moment it can feel a little limiting. Still, it is free. It has multiple mode to be able to chat with friends who are in the same gym as you. It’s a casual experience that brings some basketball into your home when you can’t get outside.

The climb and now The climb 2 are probably less hidden gems than curios you may hesitate to try. While $ 30 isn’t expensive for a video game on the Playstation console, it feels a bit expensive for VR – and to take a gamble. Don’t worry, this sequel is fun.

If you are not familiar, the concept is simple: climb to the highest mountains or buildings. You use the Oculus Quest 2’s hand tracking to move your hands and arms to grab handles in the game, and the computer makes you feel like you’re hanging off the ground.

There’s a surprising number of controls in there, so you’ll want to go through the tutorial and get to know the mechanics before jumping right in.

Top golf is a popular attraction across the country. It combines the skill of golf with the camaraderie of a bowling ally. It’s definitely more fun in person with a group of friends, but if you don’t have Top Golf near you, this virtual experience is another option.

You can go to a booth in the normal way and play Top Golf – there’s even a playable cornhole available. Or you can try a putting game that includes all the complexities of a standard putting green.

If you like the put aspect there is also Walkabout Mini Golf which is more focused on the obstacle course than being too serious.

Table tennis or ping pong is a perfect game to play in VR. You never have to chase the ball. Unless both players are proficient, you still have plenty of time to chase the ball in real life. In here Racket Fury, you can have all the fun of the game with very little downside.

There are a few different table tennis games, but this one claims to have the most realistic physics. There is a multiplayer mode, but you can also play different challenges and of course play solo.

