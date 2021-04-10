Mike Klis’ Denver Broncos mock NFL draft

ILB Baron Browning’s second round pick followed by Oregon safety Jevon Holland. NFL Draft is less than 3 weeks away.

DENVER When the draft is less than three weeks away, it’s time to get serious.

Mike’s Mystery Mockster isn’t messing around. Do you want a linebacker on the inside or a right tackle with the Broncos No. 9 overall choice? Pshaw!

Quarterback, honey. An athletic, read-option, spread-em-out, fire-it, and leg-it college quarterback that will help the Broncos keep up with the rest of the NFL, especially all those QB stalwarts at the AFC West.

The following choices complement the immediate needs within linebacker, safety, edge rusher, and running backs in rounds 2-5. Then there are two fun local picks for the seventh round where the Broncos have three picks.

>> Video above: Pros and Cons of Broncos’ Drew Lock and Other QB Features

I’m not sure Broncos CEO George Paton can do better himself, from April 29 to May 1, when the NFL Draft will be held. Continuing with the concept of Mike’s Mystery Mockster (with notes on each selection made not by the author, but by Mike’s Mystery Mockster):

Justin Fields, QB, 6-2 1/2, 224, Ohio State

The Broncos don’t set this level very often and hopefully it will be the last time George Paton sets this level during the six years of his first general manager contract. Five quarterbacks are expected to make it into the top 10, and now is the time for the Broncos to get one. It may take a few seats, but Fields is worth it.

If all QBs are gone or out of reach, swap back to the teens for Jaycee Horn, Cornerback, South Carolina, and multiple picks.

If Broncos make the pick at 9 and it’s not QB, select Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama or Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern, the best defensive player and best correct tackle in the Draft.

Baron Browning, ILB, 6-3, 241, Ohio State

The Broncos finally get the off-ball linebacker they’re looking for, and Vic Fangio gets the next Roquan Smith. (Although Fangio probably won’t compare Browning to Roquan, who was # 8 for the Bears in 2018).

Jamin Davis, ILB, Kentucky would also be a good pick at No. 40, but he’s up on the concept boards and might end up in Round 1.

If the Broncos don’t go QB in Round 1, Stanford quarterback Davis Mills would be an option at No. 40.

Round 3: No. 71 Jevon Holland, Strong Safety, 6-0, 200, Oregon

Holland would be a great addition to the secondary Broncos. A versatile defensive back that can safely support Kareem Jackson for a year before teaming up with the best free safety in the game in Justin Simmons.

The Netherlands has withdrawn for the 2020 season, which could damage its draft position. If he’s off the board, Richard LeCounte lll, security, Georgia would be a good option.

Quincy Roche, Edge, 6-2, 243, Miami

Broncos need depth with an outside linebacker and Roche brings the skill and talent to contribute immediately.

Another front 7 option in the 4th round is Notre Dame defensive end, Adetokunbo Ogundeji. Although he has more of a 4-3 defensive ending, Ogundeji gets behind the quarterback and plays with the speed and explosiveness that will work in any system.

Trey Sermon, RB, 6-0, 215, Ohio State and Oklahoma

Weighing in at 5-11, 216 pounds, Sermon is a powerful runner in between tackles that would fit in the Broncos’ running room. He was impressive as a freshman and sophomore for the Sooners, but then lost playing time and was injured as a junior. A graduate transfer to Ohio State, he took off late in the 2020 season, rushing to 112, 331 and 193 yards in three consecutive games against Michigan State, Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship, and Clemson in the NCAA Semifinal.

If the Broncos want more speed and perimeter play from their rookie running back, Oklahoma States Chuba Hubbard would be a good choice.

Alaric Jackson, OT, 6-5, 321, Iowa

If you want to take a shot at next-round offensive tackle, get one from a school known for crushing NFL linemen year after year. Jackson spent his college career with some high-draft picks, and the Mystery Mocksters suspect he’s going to be a prolific pro.

Tommy Kraemer is another O-Lineman who may be available in the later rounds and is destined for a long NFL career. Kraemer played tackle and guard at Notre Dame, the kind of versatility that could make him a valuable addition to the Broncos attack.

Mustafa Johnson, DT, 6-0, 280, Colorado

Johnson is the college type of defensive tackle with a pass-rush ability that the Broncos are happy to turn into 3-4 defensive goals.

Those of us who have watched Johnson over the years know that some NFL team will be very lucky with him.

Shakur Brown, CB, 5-9, 188, Michigan State

Brown has a great all-round play, thinks of special teams with late round picks, and can eventually add depth to the slot.

Warren Jackson, WR, 6-6, 219, Colorado State

Another local product, Jackson is of enormous size and length. He could be a 50-50 match-up problem for opponents on day one. Jackson opted out last year to potentially make him available in the later rounds.

RELATED: Broncos QB options remain plentiful after the Darnold trade

RELATED: A Closer Look at the Big 5 Quarterbacks in the 2021 Draft