Kail, Shakeel win Premier prizes as the cricket season draws to a close





MUSCAT: Super bat Kail Khalid of Al Turki NMC was named best batsman, while left arm spinner Shakeel Ahmad of IT Works took the best bowler award when Oman Cricket (OC) pulled curtains in the 2020-21 season after the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 was suspended. activities last month, the second time in a year, due to the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country. Before the toppers of the season were announced, OC stopped both the A Divisions T20 League and the Ramadan T10 Bash Softball Tournament. The games governing body in Oman also called the knockout finals for the seniors and juniors, declaring Orient Travels and Maniz Azad joint winners of the Senior Cup. Aflag Group and Pitspot were announced as joint winners of the Junior Cup. Kail Khalid had phenomenal success with the bat, scoring 526 points in 9 games against an astonishing 75.1 average. Kail also hit three hundred and fifty for Al Turki. Shakeel’s golden arm not only won games for IT Works, but also earned him 20 wickets at an incredible 9.1 average and an economic rate of just 2.5 runs per over. Former Oman star Zeeshan Ahmed Siddiqui, who was instrumental in winning ARTT’s A Division title, won the Best Batsman award, scoring 323 runs in six games at an excellent average of 80.8. His total included three half centuries. The best bowler award also went to an ARTT player as Aqil Khan claimed the award for taking 21 wickets in 7 games at an incredible 8.2 average, winning five wickets in one match twice this season. B divisions best batsman Arif Hussain of Orient Travels / Gitacs was the highest scorer in a single tournament, scoring 604 runs with an astounding average of 100.7 and an excellent pass rate of 154.9. The Arifs super season spanned 3 centuries and 2 1950s. He also took 13 wickets for his side. LC Tech’s Naushad Haneefa claimed the best bowler prize for winning 17 wickets in 5 matches at a very impressive 9.1 average. The best player of the D Divisions Rahul Chadha van Vanderlande won a dream double for his bat and ball performance, claiming the awards for best bowler and best all-rounder in the D Divisions. He was very impressive with the ball, taking 14 wickets in 7 games at 9.4 and scoring 271 runs at an average of 45.2. Many Omani players made their presence felt during the season, especially star all-rounder Shoaib Ismail who did well playing for two teams OCT Ruwi and Maniz Azad. He was named best all-rounder for scoring 204 points in 7 games for OCT Ruwi and taking 10 wickets. His performances for Maniz Azad included 170 runs in 4 matches averaging 56.7 and 9 wickets with an excellent average of 9.4. Rafeeq Mohammed (OCT Al Nahdha and Orient Travels) and Zubair Ali Akbar (OCT Ruwi and Y Horizon) won awards for best batsman and best bowler respectively in a category from an Omani national player playing for two teams. Other award-winning Omani nationals who played for one team were OCT Al Hail Bs Khalid Rahim (Best Batsman), Samir Faizu of OCT Al Hail B (Best Bowler) and Best Allrounders Warith Al Balushi of OCT Mabela and Suhaib Abdul Ghani of OCT Al Hail A .

