St. Patrick-St. Vincent High football is choking Alhambra again – Times-Herald

An annual tradition continued on Thursday for St. Patrick-St. Vincent High senior footballers because they were allowed to spray their names and numbers on the grass of the end zone of the home field.

On Friday evening, those players made sure that no one came close.

The Bruins’ defense was a work of art and looked like dj vu all over again as they knocked out Alhambra 40-0 in a mini-league play-off at Dante Magnani Field.

It was the second time that St. Pat’s had held the same team winless in a two-week period. The win improved St. Pat’s record to 3-1 in the Diablo Athletic League when the team played its last home game of the season.

“We were quick to the ball, we got to the ball first,” said St. Pat’s head coach Lane Hawkins. “You can be fast sometimes, but not necessarily the first. We gathered and talked about getting 11 hats for the ball. I thought tonight it was pretty obvious we had 11 hats for the ball. When you do, it becomes a physical game and you tend to wear out your opponents. ”

While Bruins’s defense kept the Alhambra scoreless, a number of St. Pat’s seniors visited the end zone so often you’d think they were tourists in Paris.

Just two minutes into the game, quarterback Ja’vione Shepherd scored on a 30-yard touchdown run. Shepherd ran the ball six times for 86 yards and three touchdowns, while the senior also threw one touchdown pass while completing four passes for 62 yards.

The next senior to join the scoring action was Noah McNeal-Franklin, who ran 15 yards for a score to make it 13-0. McNeal-Franklin finished with six carries for 60 yards and also bagged the defense.

The Bruins’ final score in the first quarter came from Bobby Brooks, who himself brought in a 15-yard score with 48 seconds remaining in the first period to make it 20-0.

Brooks was the Bruins’ main weapon on Friday night, as he carried the ball 20 times for 193 yards. He had a 64 yard run in the second half.

“We learned by playing them the first time that they stacked the box a lot, so we had to go out more and make adjustments and play more to get out,” Brooks said. “Instead of turning offset, we ran with a gun so they didn’t know which way we were going. It felt good to score. Last game on this field, it felt good to go out with a bang. ”

In the second quarter, St. Pat’s went to the air strike because Shepherd Zion Booker was open to a completion and touchdown of 38 yards.

That seemed to be more than enough points for the Bruins defense, who often ended up in the backfield with Dogs’ quarterback Tommy Turner. In addition to McNeal-Franklin, Jonathan Smith and James Powell also had big takedowns from the Alhambra quarterback.

Turner could only complete five passes for 49 yards, while the Dogs’ lead rusher was Jaycob Primer, who finished with 23 yards on five carriers.

“We had a lot of consistency,” said Brooks. “We were in the right place at the right time and made the tackles and plays.”

In the fourth quarter, the Bruins added their lead as Shepherd ran into a 49-yard score. During the game, Dogs’ entire defense for McNeal-Franklin went bogus, while St. Pat’s quarterback snuck down the middle for the long score.

The Bruins reached the end zone for the last time when Brooks scored again when Shepherd scored on a run from 3 yards. The ride was highlighted by the 64-yard run by Brooks.

St. Pat’s will end their season in Northgate next week, but despite the shortened schedule, Hawkins is impressed with this squad and calls it his best team ever. Big words from a coach who helped a team to a state championship in 2017.

“You saw me take a picture with the seniors, which meant everything to me,” Hawkins said. “They have been fighting for 10 months. And they have been here. For the most part, we’ve had 95 percent turnout. When players couldn’t be here, they notified us and were responsible and accountable. So this is a special team, probably the best in St. Pat’s. I’ve been around a lot. We have a state championship, but together this team would compete against all of them and even beat some of them. This team, we’re just so fast … we’re pushing the boundaries now because we’re committed to learning. ”

St. Pat’s 40, Alhambra 0

Next game: Friday at Northgate, 7 p.m.