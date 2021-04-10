Check, Please is the feel-good queer hockey / baking strip you never knew you needed





Comics have never been bigger: With Marvel TV shows, DC movies and indie adaptations growing by the day, comic books have never been more prominent in pop culture. This biweekly Verge column recommends new and old comedy series, whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer. Comics can be pretty depressing these days. Existential drama, dark storylines and epic battles for the fate of the galaxy are a regular occurrence. But at the other end of the spectrum is Please check it, a heart-warming hockey strip that’s the feel-good equivalent of a slice of warm apple pie. What is it? Please check it is a webcomic / graphic novel by Ngozi Ukazu. It takes place over the four years of college for Eric Bitty Bittle, a gay NCAA hockey player at fictional Samwell University. He is also a baking vlogger who loves making cakes and basically everything else. The comic’s name is a play on words, like the hockey movement that Bittle is terrified of as a former figure skater and see what a customer might say over dinner. The comic covers Bittles’s time on the Samwell Mens Hockey team and has something for everyone. Sports action? To check. An honest and cute queer romance? To check. Drama? To check. Baked goods? Double check. Image: Ngozi Ukazu Rounding out the cast is Jack, the team captain and son of a former NHL legend with his own struggles, along with the rest of the team – a group of the nicest, most diverse, funny college bros you could wish for. could have been partying in real life. The comic jumps from lighthearted to serious from chapter to chapter. One might have to do with Bittle coming to friends or family, another a triumphant hockey game, and a third with the team just hanging out at a dinner party. Ukazu gives everything its honest attention. A raw party is treated just as important as a visit from Bittles’ parents. To everything is added the incredible artwork: Ukazus art is perfect for the tone, with friendly characters and warm colors helping to build the world further. Whose is it? Please check it is written and illustrated by Ngozi Ukazu. Ukazu also had one Twitter account in the universe for Bittle during the comic’s performance for an extra dimension to the story. Where can I read it? You can read Please check it free in its webcomic form via Ukazus website or get the two-piece comic (with updated illustrations and some additional content) if you’d rather have your comics in print.







