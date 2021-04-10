50 years later, the legacy of the ‘ping pong diplomacy’ between the US and China faces challenges

Judy Hoarfrost remembers the day she walked into China half a century ago.

She was 15 and the youngest member of the US table tennis team, which competed in the World Championships in Nagoya, Japan. Two days before the tournament ended, Team China surprised the Americans with an invitation to come to their country and play a few games.

It was the height of the Cold War, the US did not recognize or relate to the People’s Republic of China, and Americans were not allowed to travel there. But the team got quick approval from the State Department. They flew to Hong Kong and the next day they took a train to the border.

‘That was actually a big moment for me when I walked across the bridge’, Rijp recalls. “There was music playing, and it was very, you know … It was just really exciting. It was really like being in a movie. It was just very dramatic.”

April 10 marks the 50th anniversary of that unlikely journey, an episode known as ping pong diplomacy. Analysts say those ping pong games in China caused the first crack in the ice between the two countries.

Within three months, President Richard Nixon would announce that he had been invited to visit China. In early 1972, Beijing was to be admitted to the United Nations and installed in the Security Council. And by the end of the decade, the United States and China would establish formal diplomatic relations, setting the stage for America’s support for China’s spectacular economic boom.

But today, as the balance of power in the Pacific shifts and US-China relations have been at their worst in decades, analysts say the legacy of ping-pong diplomacy faces major challenges.

In 1971 the wind was blowing in the right direction.

Nixon was eager to connect with China, partly in the hope it could help end the Vietnam War. China and the US also shared a common enemy in the Soviet Union.

Historians say that Chinese leader Mao Zedong and Prime Minister Zhou Enlai, who spearheaded the Chinese side’s rapprochement, were acutely aware of the Soviet security threat. The two countries had faced border disputes in 1969. Mao and Zhou believed that the isolation and ongoing alienation from the United States were ultimately bad for China.

But Chinese propaganda had portrayed America as an enemy for decades.

“When Mao wanted to improve relations with the United States, he had to prepare the Chinese public psychologically and politically,” he said Yafeng Xia, a senior professor of history at Long Island University and an expert on Cold War relations between China and the United States.

When he invited the US ping pong team to China, he said, “it was a good public show of friendship.” It didn’t hurt that the Chinese were much better ping pong players. When the Americans were in town, they deliberately threw a few games in the service of friendship.

But today the political winds have shifted in both countries.

“You could say that 1971 was the book of Genesis for the chapter we have now definitely ended, namely that we would somehow find a way to interact and work things out”, said Orville Schell, Arthur Ross Director of the Center for US-China Relations at the Asia Society.

The bipartisan support in the United States for a tougher stance on China has increased as Beijing’s economic and military power has expanded. Trump administration officials dismissed the long-standing policy of engagement, labeled it a failure, and sought to disconnect the world’s two largest economies.

The Biden government appears to be taking a similar course so far.

As far as China is concerned, the differences between 1971 and now are large. China’s GDP per capita has increased more than 80 times. The military has modernized rapidly and can project power in ways that were unimaginable 50 years ago.

Schell said this has encouraged China’s current leader Xi Jinping.

Xi Jinping is unrepentant and at this point I think [his] The motive is not to show respect for the West, not to show the need to come together or compromise, ”said Schell.

It’s hard to imagine how a breakthrough like ping pong diplomacy would happen today, he added.

“In many ways it’s more unmanageable at this point, I think, because China is growing in strength, growing in … whether it’s self-confidence or arrogance, it’s hard to tell,” he said.

There is increasing talk of a possible boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China on the grounds of human rights.

And that’s something that Connie Sweeris, who was a player on the trip to China in 1971, is the opposite of what’s required.

“You stop the exchange of normal people and athletes coming together and that’s where I feel barriers being broken down,” she said.

Judy Hoarfrost agrees.

“The more healthy exchanges we have, the better in the chain when we try to work on bigger problems,” she said.